Watch: Senate Dem Turns to Conspiracy Theories When Markwayne Mullin Refuses to Play Her Games During Confirmation Hearing

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan once worked for the CIA, so she knows a thing or two about deception.

If you listen closely, however, not even an experienced intelligence officer like Slotkin can conceal the Democratic Party’s greatest fear.

During a confirmation hearing Wednesday for Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, tapped by President Donald Trump to replace Kristi Noem as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Slotkin turned to wild conspiracy theories when Mullin refused to answer her questions the way she wanted.

The exchange revealed two things we have long known about modern Democrats.

First, they will project their own nefarious behavior onto their opponents.

Second, their greatest fear lies at the intersection of illegal immigration and election integrity. Enforce citizenship requirements, clean up voter rolls, deport illegal immigrants, and Democrats might not win another national election for a generation or more.

Hence, Slotkin’s absurd line of questioning with Mullin.

“Who won the 2020 election?” Slotkin asked after a lengthy prelude that included smearing Trump, Mullin, and multiple unnamed Department of Homeland Security employees as election-deniers.

To his credit, Mullin simply replied that former President Joe Biden “was sworn into office” and “was the president for the last four years.”

Mullin then explained that his job as DHS Secretary would involve making sure that Americans can trust their elections. He even mentioned the SAVE America Act, a bill designed to ensure that only U.S. citizens can vote. But Slotkin did not want to discuss that.

“That’s not what we’re talking about,” she insisted. “I’m talking about administering the elections. If you are Secretary of Homeland Security, do you feel you have the authority to put uniformed officers at polling locations in 2026?”

By “uniformed officers,” of course, Slotkin meant Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“The only reason why my officers should be there,” Mullin said in response to Slotkin’s ridiculous and paranoid suggestion, “if there was a specific threat for them to be there, not for intimidation.”

Slotkin then cited the absence of uniformed officers at polling locations during past crises, such as World War II and the Vietnam War. In so doing, of course, she diverted attention from the real threat: noncitizens voting in U.S. elections.

Mullin continued to assure Slotkin that DHS agents would appear at polling locations only in response to specific threats. But the Democrat ignored his assurances and concluded with a paranoid and quite revealing delusion.

“I think the reason you’re here and not Kristi Noem,” Slotkin said, “is because Americans trust their local law enforcement now way more than they trust ICE. So I would just say, if we ever get to the point where you are being asked to put armed ICE officers at polling locations, we have lost the plot as a country. We have fundamentally lost it.”

Mullin, of course, had already promised that DHS agents would appear only in response to specific threats. So why did Slotkin continue to blather about armed agents at polling locations?

“And until I hear someone tell me that, that this man, President Trump, will actually allow us to have a free and fair election,” she concluded, “there is zero trust here, and I cannot trust that he won’t try and steal it, again.”

Readers may watch the entire Slotkin-Mullin exchange in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment on election security began around the 5:30 mark.

Of course, everything Slotkin said about stealing elections amounts to projection. After all, if Democrats cared about election integrity, they would pass the SAVE America Act immediately.

Democrats, however, have pinned their electoral hopes on the unnatural advantage they derive from illegal immigration. If you listen to them closely enough, even their most paranoid rantings about “uniformed officers” reveal as much.

In short, their electoral hopes cannot survive a crackdown on illegal immigration. And they know it. Everything else amounts to mere noise.

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