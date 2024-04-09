U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin denied Israel is committing genocide in Gaza on Tuesday when pressed on the matter by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Israel’s military has come under attack from its regional neighbors, as well as far-left protesters across the globe, for its response and its ongoing war against Islamic terrorism.

Hamas planned and executed the deadliest terror attacks in Israel’s history on Oct. 7 last year.

Those attacks left more than 1,200 Israeli civilians dead.

As part of the ongoing campaign to destroy the group, the Israeli Defense Forces have spent months targeting Hamas — which is known for using civilians as human shields.

Many non-combatants have been killed in the urban fighting.

The response and collateral damage on the battlefield have led to accusations that Israel, U.S. leadership and the Pentagon are all responsible for what has been called a genocide in the Gaza Strip.

During testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reuters reported, Austin was asked by Cotton, “Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza?”

Do you stand with Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (802 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

Austin replied, “Senator Cotton, I — we don’t have any evidence of genocide.”

Cotton responded, “So that’s a no. Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza?”

“We don’t have evidence of that,” Austin affirmed.

The Arkansas Republican then reminded Austin that an element of anti-Semitic protesters are currently blaming him personally for what is claimed to be the systemic killing of Palestinians.

Cotton asked Austin directly if he would like to address those protesters.

Austin said, “We committed to help assist Israel in defending its territory and its people by providing security assistance.”

Austin concluded he personally believed the Oct. 7 attacks were “absolutely horrible.”

Cotton then pressed Austin as to whether he would address people who are accusing him of helping to kill innocent people.

“So, you deny the accusation that you greenlit genocide?” Cotton asked.

“I absolutely deny it,” Austin responded.

As Newsweek noted, Austin’s home was the target of a massive protest by anti-Israeli protesters on Christmas Day.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.