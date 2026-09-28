Watch: Shark Seen Swimming Through the Streets of New Jersey as Nor'Easter Brings Chaos

A shark was filmed swimming through flooded streets in Surf City, New Jersey, over the weekend as a nor’easter pushed bay water into Long Beach Island neighborhoods.

A resident recorded the shark Saturday near a home, with its dorsal fin breaking the surface beside a driveway. ABC News obtained the clip. In the video a woman asks, “Is that a little shark?” then says, “Oh my God, he’s coming this way.”







The New York Post reported that the shark moved up toward the resident’s home as Barnegat Bay spilled over into Surf City. The borough saw as much as four feet of water.

Dr. Greg Skomal, a white shark researcher with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, told outlets the animal appeared to be a dogfish, a small shark common to the region and not known for attacking people.

Dogfish lack the cutting teeth associated with larger coastal species. Officials still warned residents to stay out of floodwater because of debris, sewage, and current, not because of this particular fish.

SHARKS INVADE NEW JERSEY FLOODWATERS https://t.co/WB5D5e2BYZ — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) September 27, 2026

The sighting came as the storm battered the East Coast with heavy rain and winds reported as high as 70 mph. Thousands of locals lost power. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency in eight counties before and during the weekend surge.

Long Beach Island flooding at one point cut parts of the barrier community off from the mainland. Roads in Surf City and nearby shore towns became impassable. News 12 and other local stations aired similar street-level video of fins in the water.

Coastal flood warnings covered northeastern New Jersey, southeastern New York, and stretches of the New England coast into Sunday. The National Weather Service said the system would weaken after sitting off the Jersey and Long Island shores. More than 150,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm across the region, with the New Jersey coast and Long Island taking a large share. Outage totals later fell but remained in the tens of thousands in some areas on Sunday.

🚨 2–4 FEET OF WATER FLOODS SURF CITY, NJ 🌊 2–4 feet of water is flooding roadways and entering homes in Surf City, New Jersey, as coastal/storm-surge flooding from Manahawkin Bay continues pushing water into Long Beach Island. 🌊🏠🚗 📩 Licensing: Curtislergner@gmail.com #SurfCityNJ #LongBeachIsland #LBI #CoastalFlooding #StormSurge #ManahawkinBay #NewJersey #NorEaster — Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) September 26, 2026

Emergency crews worked flooded streets in several towns. Firefighters were photographed moving through high water. Officials asked people not to drive or wade through surge that had turned blocks into extensions of the bay.

The shark clip spread quickly and local reporting treated it as a displaced dogfish in storm water and not a great-white emergency.

The videos emerging out of Surf City, New Jersey, are horrifying. The powerful nor’easter storm has transformed into entire blocks into waterways. The flooding has made roads impassable and threatens homes as waters continue rising. https://t.co/aLJfR2yuor — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) September 26, 2026

Surf City sits on a narrow island between the Atlantic and Barnegat Bay. When the bay rises, streets fill fast. Marine animals that live in the back bay can end up next to mailboxes until the tide drops. No injuries tied to the shark were reported.

Police and wildlife officials did not issue a species-specific beach closure based on the driveway video alone.

Residents on the island spent the weekend pumping out homes and waiting for roads to reopen. The nor’easter was forecast to keep throwing rain across the Northeast into the start of the week as it drifted back over open water.

The ABC footage remains the clearest public look at the animal. Viewers can see the fin track past fencing and pavement before the clip ends.

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