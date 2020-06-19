A Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputy assigned to watch a protest on May 31 quickly saved the life of a small child whose mother was taking part in the protest.

Deputy Cameron Kinsey was watching a protest at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, California, and was assigned to keep his distance but also keep the peace, the Antelope Valley Press reported.

Security camera footage captured the moment when two women frantically ran to the parking lot where the deputy was posted. One of the women was carrying a limp 11-month-old boy in her arms.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the two women were participating in the protest when the “baby got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness.”

“Mom did the right thing,” Kinsey told the Antelope Valley Press.

“She was quick-thinking and started patting him on the back to dislodge whatever he had stuck in there. I saw that”

He added, “I saw she was scared and kind of frantic, so I ran over and I grabbed the baby. At that point training just took over.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Kinsey “administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit.”

“I checked his mouth to see if anything was blocking his airway and called for the fire department because that’s their expertise,” the deputy told the Antelope Valley Press.

The boy began to breathe again, regained alertness and was transported to Antelope Valey Hospital.

He was later airlifted to Children’s Hosptial Los Angeles. After surgery, doctors discovered there was a quarter lodged in the boy’s throat.

“It was Deputy Kinsey who opened the airway with the mouth sweep procedure and turned the coin sideways, allowing air to pass through,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kinsey has been a deputy for six years, according to the Antelope Valley Press, but the media attention he has gotten for his heroic actions is unlike anything he has witnessed before.

“I’ve never had anything like this before so it’s a little bit uncomfortable,” he said.

When he was asked about the protest and other things going on around him at the moment, he said it didn’t matter.

“None of that other stuff matters,” Kinsey said. “Just the baby.”

