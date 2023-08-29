Share
News

Watch: Sheriff's Office Helicopter Spirals Out of Control, Slams Into US Apartment Building

 By Richard Moorhead  August 29, 2023 at 12:49pm
Two people are dead after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed in Florida on Monday.

Footage of the crash showed a smoldering helicopter spiraling to the ground, with its tail severed from its body.

WARNING: The following videos contain images that some readers may find disturbing. 

Another video showed the helicopter’s tail separating before it spiraled out of control.

The aircraft ultimately crashed into an apartment building in the Florida city of Pompano Beach, according to WPLG.

One woman inside the apartment building was killed in the crash.

In a news conference following the event, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony disclosed that one crewman of the aircraft died.

The sheriff became emotional as he revealed Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Captain Terryson Jackson died in the crash — stating that he had known Jackson for 14 years.

 

Tony memorialized Jackson in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Four people were also injured in the crash.

The helicopter in question was responding to an emergency call when it crashed, according to CNN.

The four individuals injured in the accident were treated at an area hospital.

All aircraft of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office have been grounded pending re-inspection in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The cause of the aircraft’s fatal crash isn’t immediately clear.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation