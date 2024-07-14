Share
Commentary

Watch: After Shooting, CBS Warns of Danger of Upset Trump Supporters

 By Michael Austin  July 14, 2024
Even after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, the media just can’t help but claim his supporters are the dangerous ones.

After years of comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler, after years of claiming Trump and his supporters are an existential threat to Democracy, many in the media are now scolding Trump supporters and claiming they are to blame for their candidate getting shot in the head.

You can’t make this stuff up.

The former president was nearly assassinated Saturday while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally. A shot from the assassin injured Trump’s ear as he ducked to the ground to avoid additional fire.

According to the Associated Press, two people were killed — the shooter and an attendee. Two others were critically injured.

12-Year Old Boy Snatches State Fishing Record with Rare Catch

To many conservatives, this was no surprise.

After all, if anyone out there actually believed every word the media had said about the man — that he would institute a fascist dictatorship upon entering office — would it not be the moral thing to take that guy out?

Should Brennan be fired for making such an insane, offensive comment?

But, of course, our media elites are totally incapable of any introspection, even during a watershed moment like this.

Instead, they blame Trump and MAGA for the shooting.

Just take a look at this clip from CBS News.

Dem Representative Calls Trump 'the Devil' Hours After Assassination Attempt

In the clip, CBS News correspondent Robert Costa lamented how angry Trump supporters have become following the shooting.

I think they’re justified to be a little pissed Robert.

What’s more, Costa’s co-host Magaret Brennan tried to paint the rising of the “political temperature” as a Republican phenomenon, suggesting that Republican anger may lead to further political violence.

Apparently, she didn’t watch the above highlight reel of left-leaning news anchors saying Trump is a Hitlerian threat to democracy. If she had, she would know the rising political temperature is coming from one place and one place only — our nation’s establishment media.

In this second clip, Margaret Brennan blames Trump for not doing more to tell his supporters to lower the temperature in the room, as if they’re the ones to blame for this.

Just to reiterate — the gall here is shocking enough that it needs to be said more than once — the very same media that pretends to be unbiased and has told the world for years that this man will destroy the country is now saying it’s Trump and his supporters fault for him being shot.

CBS News wasn’t the only outlet to participate in this disgusting act of blame and gaslighting.

ABC News and CNN did as well.

And now, when someone did try to stop that threat they’ve been fear-mongering about, they’re blaming you.

