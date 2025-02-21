Watch: The Side-Splitting 'Trump Roasts DeNiro' Video That You Know DeNiro Hates

After years of woke scolds dominating the culture, President Donald Trump has helped Make America Funny Again.

Indeed, nothing signals “cultural liberation” more than watching Trump-inspired comedians subject the world’s worst people to relentless mockery.

In a clip titled “Trump Roasts DeNiro,” posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Trump impersonator Jason Scoop spent more than a minute mercilessly heckling notorious Trump-hating actor Robert De Niro outside the Paris Theater in New York City — all while the normally hot-headed actor could do little more than stand and pose for photographs with a small crowd nearby.

“Bobby, it’s your favorite president,” Scoop yelled. The impersonator wore a blue suit and red tie while donning a golden-haired wig.

“I forgive you, Bobby, for being such a loser about the election,” the fake Trump continued. “It’s not your fault you were born with a low IQ.”

Meanwhile, De Niro stood for photographs only a few feet away.

“Look at that, from Raging Bull to raging nobody,” Scoop yelled moments later. “Such a disgrace.”

De Niro won an Oscar for his portrayal of boxer Jake LaMotta in the 1980 film “Raging Bull.”

Trump Roasts DeNiro pic.twitter.com/c2rflgU1YB — Jason Scoop (Trump Impersonator) (@JasonScoop) February 19, 2025

Last year, the veteran actor played a supporting role in the establishment’s lawfare against Trump.

In May, De Niro appeared outside a Manhattan courthouse, the site of Trump’s business records trial, and delivered an unhinged rant in which he characterized the then-former president and soon-to-be Republican presidential nominee as a dictator-in-waiting.

In other words, the actor deserves every bit of mockery and public humiliation he receives.

Scoop, in fact, appears to have made it his personal mission to bring laughter at De Niro’s expense.

Here, for instance, are two clips, the first from December and the second from earlier this month, that showed Scoop impersonating Trump, standing outside De Niro’s New York residence, and trolling the actor:

Donald Trump impersonator uses a megaphone to troll Robert DeNiro outside his New York home. pic.twitter.com/165v0ZImZ7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 14, 2024

Trump impersonator has been trolling Robert De Niro by joking about his “illegitimate son Jamarcus.” The impersonator pokes fun at De Niro with this playful and exaggerated claim, adding a humorous twist to the situation. pic.twitter.com/0nlAAnGwuF — Patriot Vibe (@CopActivity) February 8, 2025

Scoop, however, does not have the Trump-impersonation market cornered.

In a gut-busting clip posted to X on Oct. 15, 2023, eight days after Hamas’ Holocaust-style attack on Israel, Trump impressionist Shawn Farash, known as “Captain Deplorable,” stood outside a livestock enclosure and introduced viewers to the three pigs inside the enclosure, whom he identified as the “House Terror Caucus:” Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

“Well, we’re here with a couple of guests, the Notorious P.I.G. Rashida Tlaib and her friends; there she is — RASHIDA — there she is, the Notorious P.I.G.. I call her ‘Piggy Smalls,'” Farash said, all the while imitating Trump’s voice and trademark hand gestures.

The clip continued in that manner for another 30 seconds of pure genius. Readers may watch here:

In short, Trump has inspired some talented impersonators to humiliate the world’s worst and most self-important people.

Moreover, the president himself never seems to lash out at any of those people unprovoked. He has always appeared to treat everyone with respect — until they turn on him.

Once they do, however, he knows how to fight back. And he has legions of online supporters now eager to do likewise.

