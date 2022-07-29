Share
Watch as Sin City Becomes a Flooded City: Shocking and Rare Thunderstorm Drowns Strip, Casinos Suffer Mass Damage

 By Richard Moorhead  July 29, 2022 at 2:31pm
The Las Vegas Strip was filled with floodwater after heavy thunderstorms on Thursday.

The Mohave Desert gambler’s paradise looked more like a tropical Caribbean island in video of the extreme weather.

Water poured through the roof of the Planet Hollywood casino, and blackjack tables were doused with rainwater.

Water penetrated another Las Vegas Strip casino, Caesar’s Palace, to the astonishment of casino guests.

Floodwater trapped vehicles underneath an underpass.

Lightning strikes disabled power to at least one building in the vicinity of the strip, according to an area resident interviewed by the New York Post.

The storm required a series of interventions from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Vegas isn’t exactly known for having a rainy climate.

Sin City receives an average of 4.17 inches of rain a year, according to World Climate.

While the downpour might’ve been inconvenient for gamblers, the rain could be a positive sign for the environment.

The American Southwest is in the midst of a historic mega-drought that’s jeopardized water security in areas such as the Mohave Desert.

Lake Mead, a man-made water basin that collects water from the Colorado River, has declined precipitously in size as a result of a shortage of rain.

The lake is east of Las Vegas, straddling the Arizona-Nevada border.

