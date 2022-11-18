Parler Share
In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018, in Paris. (Handout - Helene Marie Pambrun / Getty Images)

Watch: Singer Gets Nailed in the Eye by Skittles During Concert - 'Feel the Rainbow'

 By Maire Clayton  November 18, 2022 at 12:41pm
It’s a bird… it’s a plane… no… it’s a rogue Skittle.

The popular sweets best known for their “taste the rainbow” campaigns found themselves, of all places, in the eye of singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles during a concert.

Styles was performing in Los Angeles on Monday when a rogue fan decided to chuck it in his direction.

His body briefly lunged back after it made impact with his eye, but he continued to walk and wave to the audience. A few seconds later he started to rub his eye in response to the unfortunate event.

Fans took to Twitter to express their reaction.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

“I feel so deeply for harry we were having the time of our life he was drenched and so smiley then someone threw f***ing SKITTLES at his face, hits him in the eye, and he could barely have his eye open for all of kiwi,” one user wrote.

Are you a Harry Styles fan?

“It was HORRIBLE. I can’t believe it. The pit went silent. Why would they do that?” another user continued.

This is not the first — nor probably the last — example of someone chucking something on stage and hitting a performer.

Rapper Kid Cudi left the stage after he was repeatedly getting pelted with objects in July.

He stated, “If I see one more f***ing thing on this f***ing stage, I’m leaving.” And then someone threw another object, causing his exit from the stage.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.


And sometimes, it’s not even a fan in the audience — cue actor Will Smith going on stage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Obviously, the correct answer for all the above incidents was to hand out some Snickers.

After all, you’re not yourself when you’re hungry.

