The “tolerant” left is at it again.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Davis, was disrupted by black-clad antifa rioters and disrupters.

TPUSA founder and President Charlie Kirk reposted footage to social media platform X of the moment antifa approached the group’s table. Police officers were on hand, but those seen in the video appeared to be doing nothing to stop them.

🚨BREAKING: ANTIFA has vandalized a TPUSA tabling event featuring @TheOfficerTatum, destroying our camera gear, tent, event signage, flipping tables, and assaulting our staff. We are extremely lucky no one was seriously injured in the melee. While our people were under attack,… https://t.co/6heIzldHNV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 3, 2025

The event featured former police officer Brandon Tatum, a conservative speaker and social media influencer.

The TPUSA X account wrote, “Our ‘Prove Me Wrong’ tabling event with @TheOfficerTatum at UC Davis was completely destroyed by violent protesters.

“They stole the canopy, ripped down banners, smashed foam boards, and even tried to steal the iPad and laptop of a @tpusastudents field rep.”

The account noted what the footage appeared to show: total inaction by the police. “TPUSA students were shoved and had objects thrown at them — while police did nothing. Only after the damage was done did law enforcement finally form a perimeter. This is the reality of free speech on campus.”

Noting problems during his own appearance at UC Davis, Kirk called it “probably the most militant school in the country.”

“Violent vigilantes like these only fester and grow when they’re allowed to act with impunity like at UC Davis,” he added. “Arrests need to be made. Radical anarchists will keep resorting to more and more violence if they think doing so will stop conservatives from speaking.

“UC Davis must credibly show they are willing to protect the constitutional right to free speech and free assembly on a public campus. If they won’t, then the Trump Administration should investigate their continued receipt of federal taxpayer dollars,” Kirk said ending his post.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, UC Davis said police “took one report of an assault,” though Fox reported no arrests have been made.

“No one requested medical aid,” the university’s statement continued. “The event with the guest speaker took place on schedule and was completed without further incident.

It concluded by claiming, “The university protected the free speech rights of the campus community throughout the event.”

Who in their right mind could watch this footage and think UC Davis “protected free speech” in this incident?

Antifa thugs marched right up to the table, destroyed the entire event set-up, then carried their tent away.

The police seen in the video were useless. They followed meekly behind as the agitators retreated with the TPUSA property, keeping a safe distance and avoiding any confrontation.

Kirk made note that the Trump administration should look into the matter. He’s absolutely correct.

Why are tax dollars going to a university that sits idly by and allows people to be treated this way?

If UC Davis doesn’t want to take free speech seriously, then they don’t need to be taking tax dollars.

