Watch: A Smitten Katie Couric Just Asked Gavin Newsom the Most Unprofessional Question of Her Career - Apparently She's Got Quite a Crush

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California probably has one path to the presidency.

In short, if enough desperate and self-loathing liberal women view him as charming, then perhaps he has a shot.

With that in mind, expect faux journalists — such as podcaster and former network TV host Katie Couric — to highlight the governor’s slicked-back hair rather than, for instance, his extreme dishonesty.

Last week on her “Next Question” podcast, Couric jokingly asked Newsom if he had a “Zoolander problem,” a reference to a 2001 satirical comedy starring Ben Stiller as what the movie database IMDb called “a clueless fashion model.”

“Are you just ridiculously good looking, as Vogue said?” Couric added while laughing like a schoolgirl.

Last month, Vogue’s Maya Singer opened her fawning article about Newsom by describing him as “embarrassingly handsome.”

“No seriously, what do you do about that?” Couric continued, as if she had asked a serious question.

“You don’t do anything about it,” the governor replied, “because if you’re gonna do something about it then you’re bulls***ing people. You know what? I am who I am. It’s fine. You don’t have to like me. Or maybe you like a slick person. I don’t know. Whatever.”

Readers may watch the entire exchange at the beginning of the YouTube video below.

WARNING: The following video contains profane and blasphemous language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Clearly, Couric felt no shame about her line of questioning. If she had, she would not have featured that exchange at the very beginning of her podcast.

Then again, Couric has exhibited that kind of shamelessness in the past.

For instance, late last year she tried to get Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to say nasty things about slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, but the lawmaker, to his credit, refused to bite.

Newsom, of course, needed a softball interview to resuscitate his unofficial 2028 presidential campaign following a recent, epic gaffe.

Late last month, the California governor drew accusations of racism and even “white supremacy” when he insinuated, in front of black Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and a heavily black audience, that he could relate to everyone in the room because of his low SAT score.

Couric, therefore, did her job by depicting Newsom as a poor man’s Bill Clinton. The governor himself even used the word “slick.”

Once upon a time, before the “Me Too” movement and the saga involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, liberal women swooned over “Slick Willie” Clinton.

In unrelated news, today’s liberal women self-report mental illness at a much higher rate than their non-liberal counterparts.

Does this mean that liberal women will fawn over Newsom as they once did Clinton? The California governor, with a little help from the likes of Couric, appears to be counting on it.

