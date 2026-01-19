President Donald Trump must bring down the hammer on Minnesota. Invoke the Insurrection Act. Put leftist lawbreakers in prison. The people who voted for the president have exhausted all patience.

If Trump does not bring down the hammer, then his entire second administration will have served no purpose.

Sunday on the social media platform X, independent journalist Nick Sortor posted a video that showed, in his words, a “group of Somali thugs” stealing his $1,000 camera and then berating him after the driver of the getaway car dragged him down the street.

“BREAKING: A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Sortor wrote. “They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle[.] NOBODY bothered helping[.] DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”

The video began with the theft of the camera. Sortor then chased the thief down the street and tried to open the door to the getaway car. The car, however, drove off with Sortor still holding onto the door handle.

When Sortor returned to the scene of the crime, a group of Somalis, their faces covered, berated him with vulgarity, filmed him and his associates, accused them of racism, and demanded to know why they had entered that neighborhood. [:40]

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language

🚨 BREAKING: A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle NOBODY bothered helping DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE! pic.twitter.com/DXI426E9AY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2026

Cam Higby, Sortor’s fellow independent journalist, captured a photo of the license plate on the getaway car, a red Kia.

Red Kia, plate # ZKG 007 pic.twitter.com/aUzOyVRT6R — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 18, 2026

Early reports on X have identified the alleged getaway car as registered to a female driver who owns an autism center in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota. Ongoing investigations have found phony autism centers at the heart of Minnesota’s gargantuan Somali fraud scandal.

The car that dragged @nicksortor and fled with his camera is registered to an Autism Center in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota. You can’t make this up. In case you missed it… here’s the short documentary we produced exposing the real-world consequences of Tim Walz’s failure to… https://t.co/A6d9WLSlM4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 19, 2026

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents erupted in Minneapolis following the Jan. 7 shooting death of 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Renee Good, who, according to substantial video evidence, used her vehicle to physically hinder an ICE operation, refused law enforcement orders to exit her vehicle, and then tried to flee the scene, striking an ICE officer who then opened fire.

Of course, one cannot help but view the anti-ICE protests as a coordinated effort to distract from the rampant fraud.

Either way, X users have had enough.

Some, for instance, pointed to what they saw as the ill-gotten fruits of Somali scams.

“This is a 2024 model,” one X user wrote of the alleged getaway car. “The Somalis always have new stuff, eh?”

This is a 2024 model. The Somalis always have new stuff, eh? — Awoken American 🇺🇸 (@Awoken_American) January 18, 2026

Others wanted to know why the Trump administration has not acted.

“ENOUGH!” another user wrote. “America looks like a third world country at this point! Where is law and order? No where to be found! How awesome! Where is our President? Where is he? “

Repeated incidents of this kind, coupled with Sunday’s leftist attack on a Christian church service in St. Paul, MN, have undoubtedly brought Trump voters to the end of their proverbial rope. We won the election. We demand an immediate end to Minnesota’s insurrection, the arrest of local leaders who abetted the fraud and have resisted ICE, and the mass deportation of Somalis who profited from it.

