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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever points during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 22, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever points during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 22, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

Watch: Sophie Cunningham's Death Stare Went Super Viral as She Considered Smashing Heads to Defend Caitlin Clark

 By Samuel Short  June 25, 2026 at 1:47pm
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Last night’s WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, produced a viral moment for fans and anyone who enjoys a good meme.

The Fever’s Sophie Cunningham gave a thousand-yard stare to a former teammate turned opponent, the Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner.

The night wasn’t being particularly kind to the Fever’s star player, point guard Caitlin Clark.

The Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas literally put her fist in Clark’s throat as the horn sounded when Clark was on the ground.

Cunningham didn’t seem to be tolerating the Mercury’s tactics when she and Bonner got into an argument, only for Cunningham to point at her, staring daggers.

Do you think Caitlin Clark is treated fairly by other WNBA players?

Outkick refers to Cunningham as an enforcer for her team, and this moment makes it clear why.

Bonner almost seemed clueless as the pointing and hard expression continued, getting angry and trying to point back.

Sometimes you read about people’s eyes “flashing,” and then one day you might see it.

Related:
Ex-NFL Quarterback Boomer Esiason Says What Everyone's Thinking on Caitlin Clark Abuse - It's Racial

Cunningham’s expression was accusatory, almost to say, “I know what you all are doing,” after blatantly smashing a fist into her teammate’s throat.

The memes that came from this moment were hilarious, with one user likening it to her husband when an Amazon package arrives without warning.

Another used Cunningham to shame Senate Majority Leader John Thune for his failure to get the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act passed.

The reader can pretty much take their pick of the memes.

If Helen of Troy had the face that launched a thousand ships, Sophie Cunningham has the finger that launched a thousand memes.

Beyond the humor, it’s good to see teammates sticking up for one another, especially in the case of Clark.

Her arrival in the WNBA gave it largely unprecedented levels of attention. In a report by Outkick citing Sports Media Watch, the league had gone almost 16 years without a seven-figure television audience before Clark’s rookie year in 2024.

It also sparked the anger of fellow players.

Here is a young white woman in a sport dominated by black women surrounded by a culture that constantly demonizes whites for their skin color.

Of course, this isn’t the view of every black player, but Clark is bound to feel the effects of this conditioning from time to time.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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