Watch: Soros DA Larry Krasner Says He, Other Trump-Haters Will Blow Up Part of White House Complex in Future, Then Calls POTUS Hateful

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday called for the ballroom President Donald Trump is having constructed at the White House to be blown up after he leaves office.

Talk about a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. As the president has pointed out, the new ballroom will mostly be for the benefit of future occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, since it is not even slated to be completed until around September 2028, months before Trump’s second term ends, Fox affiliate WTTG-TV reported.

But apparently, for Krasner, the fact that Trump built it is reason enough to blow up the $400 million, 90,000-square-foot facility, which will seat nearly 1,000 people for White House functions. The ballroom will also have a new bunker underneath it and other security enhancements for the complex.

While speaking at an event at the old President’s House George Washington once occupied near Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Krasner said, “I’m going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight is going to be? It’s going to be a piece of the [White House] ballroom after we all blow it up.”

“In an official ceremony, we’re going to blow it up,” he added, apparently wanting to communicate that he’s not advocating for violence now.

“Just so we’re clear, in an official ceremony, we’re going to blow it up, and we’re going to get the taxpayers their money back by selling all the pieces as paperweights,” Krasner said.

That’s nice of the district attorney — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor — for the clarification, given the multiple assassination attempts against Trump, including in Pennsylvania.

Philly DA Larry Krasner says he wants the WH Ballroom blown up: “I’m going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight is going to be? It’s going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up.” “In an official ceremony we’re going to blow it… pic.twitter.com/VuTZJKW2Oz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2026

Krasner went on to say that President Trump is a “pain in the ass” and an “embodiment of hate, the embodiment of ignorance and the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and education,” NBC affiliate WCAU-TV reported.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and likely many other people found Krasner’s remarks about blowing up the ballroom beyond the pale.

“It’s disgusting that a district attorney in Philadelphia who, by the way, has a city with its own problems, is so focused on what the president is doing at the White House,” Blanche said.

“The fact that you even have a local district attorney, instead of focusing on his own city’s problems and his own city’s crimes, talk about ‘blowing it up’ is reflective of how divisive and unfortunate the Democrats have made this issue,” the attorney general continued.

Blanche pledged, “We’re going to continue to build the ballroom. President Trump has promised that to the American people. And we’re going to continue to back him up in court to make sure that it can get built.”

🔥 AG Todd Blanche just WENT OFF on the Philadelphia District Attorney for calling for the White House Ballroom to be “BLOWN UP” “It’s DISGUSTING that a district attorney in Philadelphia who, by the way, has a city with its OWN problems, is so focused on what the president is… pic.twitter.com/Qr1gdLD1ql — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2026

He noted that Chief Justice John Roberts ruled on Friday that construction of the ballroom can go forward as litigation in court continues.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 2021 that a political action committee funded by billionaire George Soros spent nearly $1.7 million to get Krasner, a former defense attorney, elected as Philadelphia DA in 2017.

“Krasner fired 31 career homicide and violent crime prosecutors immediately upon taking office. He replaced them with public defenders and defense-oriented criminal attorneys and ordered them to decline to prosecute most drug cases, charge lower gradations of crimes, offer sweetheart plea deals, require shorter probation and parole periods, and more,” The Heritage Foundation said.

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