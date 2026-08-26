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Instead of focusing on his many local problems, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, right, seems oddly fixated on the idea of destroying the White House ballroom after President Donald Trump leaves office.
Commentary
Instead of focusing on his many local problems, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, right, seems oddly fixated on the idea of destroying the White House ballroom after President Donald Trump leaves office. (Alex Wong / Getty Images; Drew Hallowell / Getty Images)

Watch: Soros DA Larry Krasner Says He, Other Trump-Haters Will Blow Up Part of White House Complex in Future, Then Calls POTUS Hateful

 By Randy DeSoto  August 26, 2026 at 11:58am
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Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday called for the ballroom President Donald Trump is having constructed at the White House to be blown up after he leaves office.

Talk about a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. As the president has pointed out, the new ballroom will mostly be for the benefit of future occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, since it is not even slated to be completed until around September 2028, months before Trump’s second term ends, Fox affiliate WTTG-TV reported.

But apparently, for Krasner, the fact that Trump built it is reason enough to blow up the $400 million, 90,000-square-foot facility, which will seat nearly 1,000 people for White House functions. The ballroom will also have a new bunker underneath it and other security enhancements for the complex.

While speaking at an event at the old President’s House George Washington once occupied near Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Krasner said, “I’m going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight is going to be? It’s going to be a piece of the [White House] ballroom after we all blow it up.”

“In an official ceremony, we’re going to blow it up,” he added, apparently wanting to communicate that he’s not advocating for violence now.

“Just so we’re clear, in an official ceremony, we’re going to blow it up, and we’re going to get the taxpayers their money back by selling all the pieces as paperweights,” Krasner said.

That’s nice of the district attorney — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor — for the clarification, given the multiple assassination attempts against Trump, including in Pennsylvania.

Krasner went on to say that President Trump is a “pain in the ass” and an “embodiment of hate, the embodiment of ignorance and the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and education,” NBC affiliate WCAU-TV reported.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and likely many other people found Krasner’s remarks about blowing up the ballroom beyond the pale.

“It’s disgusting that a district attorney in Philadelphia who, by the way, has a city with its own problems, is so focused on what the president is doing at the White House,” Blanche said.

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“The fact that you even have a local district attorney, instead of focusing on his own city’s problems and his own city’s crimes, talk about ‘blowing it up’ is reflective of how divisive and unfortunate the Democrats have made this issue,” the attorney general continued.

Blanche pledged, “We’re going to continue to build the ballroom. President Trump has promised that to the American people. And we’re going to continue to back him up in court to make sure that it can get built.”

He noted that Chief Justice John Roberts ruled on Friday that construction of the ballroom can go forward as litigation in court continues.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 2021 that a political action committee funded by billionaire George Soros spent nearly $1.7 million to get Krasner, a former defense attorney, elected as Philadelphia DA in 2017.

“Krasner fired 31 career homicide and violent crime prosecutors immediately upon taking office. He replaced them with public defenders and defense-oriented criminal attorneys and ordered them to decline to prosecute most drug cases, charge lower gradations of crimes, offer sweetheart plea deals, require shorter probation and parole periods, and more,” The Heritage Foundation said.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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