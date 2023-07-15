Watch: Did 'Sound of Freedom's' Jim Caviezel Just Say the CIA Tried to Kill Him and Will Try Again? - 'I Do Not Fear You'

Actor Jim Caviezel — who just happens to be the feature act in a film that’s currently doing gangbusters across theaters in America — dropped some explosive insinuations that the CIA tried to assassinate him.

Speaking on the Speropictures Podcast, Caviezel and retired Gen. Michael Flynn covered a wide range of topics, including the runaway success of “Sound of Freedom,” a dramatized biopic of real-life American hero Tim Ballard.

The movie, which beat “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” head-to-head on July 4, focuses on Ballard’s exploits in rescuing victims of child sex trafficking.

Given how much “Sound of Freedom” has raked in versus its modest budget (the film has brought in over $53 million already, against a budget of just $14.5 million), it’s easy to see why the movie has garnered such attention.

In a world where every movie appears to have a budget at least 10 times that of “Sound of Freedom,” it’s easy to see how an underdog story (the movie’s success) about an underdog story (Ballard’s successes) has captured the hearts, minds and wallets of Americans.

And yet, according to Caviezel, he almost didn’t even make it to “Sound of Freedom” — due to the clandestine operations of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The relevant bit begins when Caviezel reads a tweet about how the actor’s “days are numbered.”

His days are numbered💀 They will make it look like an accident. He is likely correct, the CIA does this and it is used for blackmailing their assets in high places to keep them in line. pic.twitter.com/om0NCInwDX — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 23, 2023

“His days are numbered,” conservative Twitter personality Wall Street Silver said. “They will make it look like an accident.”

Attached to the tweet was a screen shot showing Caviezel directly implicating the CIA in operating the “world’s biggest pedophile ring.”

“He is likely correct, the CIA does this and it is used for blackmailing their assets in high places to keep them in line,” the tweet added.

Caviezel’s response to this tweet?

“Well, let me explain something to all of you in the world that think that I’m a little girl and I’m afraid of you [the CIA],” Caviezel said. “I’m not scared in the least bit. … God brought me into Hollywood to become an actor. He asked me to do that. He was my intel officer. … The only God.

“And He loved me enough to give me a purpose in my life because I was at the lowest of the low at that time. And I would gladly trade my life to save these little ones because the screaming that I heard was so horrific, I can’t sleep at night. At 3 in the morning, for whatever reason, I can hear it.

“So like David, I love my God. I love Him so much that I will give my life for Him. Do you understand that?

“My life is okay, especially if it saves these little ones. So I want you to understand, when you tried to do what you did to me on ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ change the world narrative, you never scared me.

“You don’t scare me now.”

Caviezel’s conviction was evident in that bit, but it was a few moments later when that conviction turned into righteous inspiration as he challenged Christians across the world.

“Christians. Wake up!” Caviezel said. “Stop fearing the devil more than you fear God. Stop being afraid.”

From there, however, Caviezel dropped his most explosive insinuation: He appeared to be blaming the CIA for a bad motorcycle accident that happened in 2009.

“Unlike you, I know I’m going to die someday,” Caviezel began. “I’m not going to die by my own hand, I’m not going to commit suicide. It may happen from an accident and this has happened before.

“After the ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ that’s right. 2009. Look up that date.”

Caviezel got into a bad motorcycle accident in July 2009 in Washington.

And despite whatever ties that accident may or may not have had with the CIA, Caviezel appears convinced it was a little more than just an accident — but he is still not afraid, and he looked straight into the camera to say so.

“I do not fear you at all,” he said.

