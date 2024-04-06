It takes a lot to jerk the women’s sports spotlight away from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as the Women’s NCAA Basketball tournament gears up for Sunday’s championship game featuring Iowa against South Carolina.

But South Carolina coach Dawn Staley managed that by saying Saturday that men belong in women’s sports.

Staley was asked during a Saturday media event if men who call themselves transgendered females should be allowed to play in women’s sports.

Our @UofSC Women’s Basketball Coach @dawnstaley says biological males should be allowed to play in women’s sports. Our tax dollars shouldn’t fund people and programs pushing these embarrassing ideologies that contradict SC values. @Riley_Gaines_ and @ClayTravis 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/rO1yjgCR92 — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 6, 2024

“Damn, you got deep on me, didn’t you?” Staley said, after a sip from a cup and before a parade of facial gestures that indicated this was not a question she really felt like answering.

“I’m of the opinion of, if you’re a woman, you should play,” she said haltingly according to a video posted to X.

I asked South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley if she supports transgender women (biological males) playing women’s college basketball. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play.” pic.twitter.com/SEQCsNiFvm — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 6, 2024

“If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion. You want me to go deeper?” she said.

“Do you think transgender women should be able to participate in women’s college basketball,” a reporter asked.

If you have to sip, think, stutter, you know you don’t agree! This is a horrible take by a woman with a big platform for women! What a joke we have become! Women play women! Men play men! What was so wrong with that way? Why are these people so delusional? Lord help! https://t.co/PkxCmHyA4V — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) April 6, 2024

“That’s the question you want to ask, I’ll give you that. Yes, yes. So now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game, and I’m OK with that. I really am,” she said.

Riley Gaines, an outspoken advocate of the principle that women alone should play women’s sports, rejected Staley’s answer, according to Outkick.

“Dawn Staley knows perfectly well that men’s basketball is a totally different sport than women’s basketball. That’s obvious by the speed of the game, the size of the ball … the sheer amount of layups compared to dunks when a player gets a fast break,” she said.

Something to pay attention to @espn praised Lia Thomas as a women’s athlete of the year, protested “Don’t Say Gay” bill ON AIR during the women’s tourney with a moment of silence. They have covered @dawnstaley’s political opinions for years. Will they cover her opinion that men… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 6, 2024

“I wonder if Dawn Staley also supports 18u playing with 12u, or heavyweights fighting the featherweights, or Olympians competing in the Paralympics,” she said.

Gaines said Staley is backing the wrong cause.

“It always sucks seeing a well-established woman who has broken barriers for women in sports turn into a sellout in the name of ‘inclusion.’ The women’s category was created to be intentionally exclusive by design. Go Hawks,” she said, referring to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was handed the same hot potato, but let it drop.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder declined to answer whether or not transgender women, biological men, should be allowed to play in women’s sports. “My focus is on tomorrow’s game.” She added that it’s an “important issue” but an important issue for “another time.” pic.twitter.com/fSySUZK9XA — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 6, 2024

“My focus is on tomorrow’s game,” Bluder said, calling the transgender debate an “important issue” for “another time.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.