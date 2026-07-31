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Spanish soldiers direct migrants back to Morocco after they crossed the border to enter Spain's north Africa's Ceuta territory on Thursday. In recent days, a total of around 60,000 migrants have crossed into the territory, whose population is 80,000.
Commentary
Spanish soldiers direct migrants back to Morocco after they crossed the border to enter Spain's north Africa's Ceuta territory on Thursday. In recent days, a total of around 60,000 migrants have crossed into the territory, whose population is 80,000. (Jorge Guerrero - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Spanish Woman's 'Suicidal Empathy' on Full Display as Africans Invade City

 By Samuel Short  July 31, 2026 at 1:10pm
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Thursday’s invasion of Ceuta, Spain by tens of thousands of Moroccan illegal aliens provided the public with exemplary footage of suicidal empathy, as one woman was filmed happily waving in droves of young men, more than willing to accept her offer brought on by naiveté

CBS News reported Friday that an estimated 60,000 Moroccans crossed from the North African country into Ceuta, the Spanish territory perched on the tip of the African continent.

That estimate came from Juan Jesús Vivas, president of Ceuta.

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior said over 25,000 Moroccans have been sent back, but from the footage of the woman making the rounds on social media platform X, some residents clearly do not fathom the danger this development presents.

Christian podcaster Joshua Haymes reposted footage of the woman, along with a wider shot of the invaders, aptly terming it “Suicidal empathy in its most concentrated form.”

From how the woman was dressed — and the fact that she’s a woman — the individual in question was likely not part of the invasion. She was recording these men running past her as she encouraged them.

Where will that footage wind up? She will probably post it to social media to prove to her followers how virtuous and accepting she is.

Consider for a moment the danger she is in on this clip. Who are these men? What are their intentions?

Have any of them ever committed a rape or murder?

The answer to those questions and more is simple: We do not know.

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She is a sheep among wolves. At any moment, she could have become a victim.

In his 2026 work, ‘Suicidal Empathy: Dying to be Kind,” Professor of Marketing Gad Saad wrote about the phenomenon we’re now witnessing, not just in this one instance, but across Europe.

The Gatestone Institute provided a summary of his idea:

“According to [Gad] Saad’s thesis, empathy becomes misdirected into a type of benevolent altruism that prioritizes the perceived feelings and needs of ‘marginalized’ or external groups at the expense of the survival, security, and interests of one’s own group and its values.

“The outcome is the weakening, and ultimately the destruction, of the very civilization that expressed this emotion.”

A portion of Europe sees these men — along with other Africans and Middle Easterners — as poor, helpless souls. A civilized, learned people, they believe, would be callous in turning them away.

In reality, as Saad noted in his book through personal conversations with these invaders, their outlook is, “The West is a woman to be mounted.”

Europe used to fight barbarous hordes of invaders out of Africa and the Middle East at the cost of a massive loss of life. What was unfathomable centuries ago is now the norm in simply letting them in.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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