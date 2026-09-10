Watch: Spontaneous Tribute to Charlie Kirk Erupts as Trump Honors Erika at RNC Midterm Convention

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk Wednesday night at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, with his widow, Erika Kirk, in attendance.

Chants of “Charlie, Charlie, Charlie!” broke out among the convention delegates at the American Airlines Center as Trump spoke about the impact of the Turning Point USA founder on the eve of the first anniversary of his murder at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Trump first said, “A far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth.”

“What shocked millions of Americans was not only the fact that Charlie was murdered — as bad as it was — but also how many people made an excuse for it or cheered for it,” the president continued.

“For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all about,” Trump argued.

He further asserted that the GOP will win in November’s midterm elections “in Charlie’s honor.”

President Trump Honors Charlie & Erika Kirk Almost 1 Year After His Passing – 09/09/26 pic.twitter.com/oZ1PJOi4c2 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 10, 2026



The president noted that Erika Kirk was in attendance at Wednesday’s event, and the camera then panned to her seated between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who had himself barely survived a 2017 assassination attempt by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The crowd responded with a standing ovation, and chants of “Charlie, Charlie, Charlie!” soon broke out, causing Erika to react with both a smile and tears.

The White House also released a tribute video to Charlie Kirk on Thursday. It included some of Trump’s remarks from Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during which he said, “On that terrible day, Sept. 10, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He’s a martyr now for American freedom.”

Do you remember where you were when you heard Charlie Kirk was shot? Yes No

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The post on X stated, “Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten. ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

One year ago, we tragically lost a fearless patriot. A champion for freedom and for our country. Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten. ❤️ “Well done, good and faithful servant.” pic.twitter.com/1pFgGSrTAG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2026

On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a decree, designating Sept. 10, 2026, “Charlie Kirk Day.”

“Today, we honor Charlie’s memory by choosing a politics worthy of our country, one where we stand firmly for what we believe and reject violence,” Cox posted on X.

One year ago today, Charlie Kirk came to Utah to take part in a fundamental American tradition: speak openly, debate ideas, and persuade others. Today, we honor Charlie’s memory by choosing a politics worthy of our country, one where we stand firmly for what we believe and… pic.twitter.com/XMzdQPdDvG — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 10, 2026

Cox’s declaration read in part, “Utah remains dedicated to modeling civil engagement for the nation, and being a place where ideas are debated with conviction, facts, and persuasion rather than animosity and violence.”

On Thursday night, Turning Point USA is hosting a “Freedom Built to Last Memorial” to honor Kirk at Utah Valley University, where he was assassinated while participating in a student event.

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