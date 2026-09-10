Share
News
Erika Kirk and her late husband, Charlie Kirk, were honored Wednesday by President Donald Trump at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas.
Erika Kirk and her late husband, Charlie Kirk, were honored Wednesday by President Donald Trump at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas. (Eric Lee - AFP / Getty Images; y Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Spontaneous Tribute to Charlie Kirk Erupts as Trump Honors Erika at RNC Midterm Convention

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2026 at 11:10am
Share

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk Wednesday night at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, with his widow, Erika Kirk, in attendance.

Chants of “Charlie, Charlie, Charlie!” broke out among the convention delegates at the American Airlines Center as Trump spoke about the impact of the Turning Point USA founder on the eve of the first anniversary of his murder at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Trump first said, “A far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth.”

“What shocked millions of Americans was not only the fact that Charlie was murdered — as bad as it was — but also how many people made an excuse for it or cheered for it,” the president continued.

“For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all about,” Trump argued.

He further asserted that the GOP will win in November’s midterm elections “in Charlie’s honor.”


The president noted that Erika Kirk was in attendance at Wednesday’s event, and the camera then panned to her seated between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who had himself barely survived a 2017 assassination attempt by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The crowd responded with a standing ovation, and chants of “Charlie, Charlie, Charlie!” soon broke out, causing Erika to react with both a smile and tears.

The White House also released a tribute video to Charlie Kirk on Thursday. It included some of Trump’s remarks from Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during which he said, “On that terrible day, Sept. 10, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He’s a martyr now for American freedom.”

Do you remember where you were when you heard Charlie Kirk was shot?

The post on X stated, “Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten. ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

Related:
Rubio, Hegseth, Vance, and Others Flood the Internet with Touching Tributes to Charlie Kirk

On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a decree, designating Sept. 10, 2026, “Charlie Kirk Day.”

“Today, we honor Charlie’s memory by choosing a politics worthy of our country, one where we stand firmly for what we believe and reject violence,” Cox posted on X.

Cox’s declaration read in part, “Utah remains dedicated to modeling civil engagement for the nation, and being a place where ideas are debated with conviction, facts, and persuasion rather than animosity and violence.”

On Thursday night, Turning Point USA is hosting a “Freedom Built to Last Memorial” to honor Kirk at Utah Valley University, where he was assassinated while participating in a student event.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Spontaneous Tribute to Charlie Kirk Erupts as Trump Honors Erika at RNC Midterm Convention
Dem Students at the University Where Charlie Kirk Was Murdered Fume Over Tribute Event, Campus Closure
Before One of Charlie Kirk's Final Speeches, He Was Warned Not to Talk About Christianity - That Was All the Motivation He Needed
Associated Press Digs In, Will Not Recognize 'Lake America'
King Charles Sends Pointed 'Shot Across the Bows' in Official Letter as Harry and Meghan Return to UK
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation