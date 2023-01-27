Parler Share
News

Watch: Spy Ship Floating Off Coast of Hawaii, But It's Not Flying an American Flag

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2023 at 8:18am
Parler Share

A Russian spy ship has been loitering in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii, with some speculation linking the vessel’s presence to a possible U.S. missile defense test.

According to a Coast Guard news release, the vessel has been prowling for several weeks.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring the Russian vessel operating in the vicinity of Hawaii,” Cmdr. Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs, said in last week’s release. “As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities.

“The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific.”



Trending:
Watch: Farmers May Have Figured Out Exactly What's Causing the Egg Shortage - Was This Intentional?

According to Popular Mechanics, the ship is the Kareliya, which is traveling with a supply ship. The outlet suggested that the ship’s purpose might be to collect intelligence on the U.S. military’s missile defense system, noting that when the ship was off the coast of Hawaii in 2021, a missile defense test occurred at the same time.

The Hawaiian island of Kauai is home to the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, where past missile defense tests have been conducted.

“We believe it’s an intelligence collection vessel. And so far we have not witnessed any aggressive posture or any movements that are outside the norms of international maritime norms, international law,” Milne told KHON-TV.

Is direct war with Russia inevitable?

The Russian ship has roamed waters around Hawaii in the past, he said.

Retired Marine Corps intelligence officer Hal Kempfer told KHON that the ship “would have an array of antennae and everything else that were up there that they’d be listening to our communications, civilian and military.”

He suggested that underwater cables could be the attraction.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security stopped the breach of undersea cables serving Oahu, which would have disrupted communications on the island, KHON reported.

Related:
Coast Guard Tracking Suspected Russian Spy Vessel Near US Coast

“Globally, about 99 percent of all digital information is transferred to underwater cables, fiber optic cables,” Kempfer said. “If you ever look at a map, you see just a huge amount of lines going into Hawaii with all the different fiber optic cables. And what I would point out is the Russians have a track record of doing this.”

The Coast Guard posted a video of the spy ship that shows its support vessel, the Pechenga, and then the Vladivostok-based Kareliya, according to Popular Mechanics.

The outlet said the ship has two AK-630 close-in weapon system Gatling-type guns and two SA-N-8 surface-to-air missile launchers.

Pentagon representative Sabrina Singh did not speculate on exactly why the Russians were snooping, according to KNTV-TV.

“I can’t speak to why the Russians are sailing the ship right now; it’s kind of precarious timing,” she said, adding that the ship has committed no breaches of law or accepted behavior.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Graphic Warning: Memphis Releases Body Cam Footage of Fatal Police Beating, Sparking Violence
Watch: Donald Trump Calls Out George Soros After Violent Protests in Atlanta
New Video Surfaces from the Night of LSU Student's Death, Alleged Rape
Teen Who Taught Hundreds of Kids How to Swim Dies Suddenly After Cardiac Arrest: 'Shocked and Devastated'
Laura Ingraham Announces She'll Be Missing from Show as She Recovers from Surgery After Accident
See more...

Conversation