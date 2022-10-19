Watch: Did Stacey Abrams Suggest Murdering Unborn Children May Ease Inflation?

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams seems to have disturbing ideas about how to fight the high cost of living.

In an interview with the Democratic hopeful Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mike Barnicle said that while abortion remains an important issue to many voters, it is trumped by the rising cost of everyday necessities such as groceries and gas.

“What could you do as governor to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those livability, daily, hourly issues that they’re confronted with?” he asked her.

One answer, according to Abrams, is abortion.

She suggested mothers face increased risk from inflation because of their children, and abortion can help with that.

“Let’s be clear: Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs,” Abrams said.

She continued, “For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. And so these are — it’s important for us to have both/and conversations.”

The candidate went on to say, “But let’s not pretend that women, half the population, especially those of child-bearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue.”

“It’s only politicians who see it as simply another cultural conversation. It is a real biological and economic imperative conversation that women need to have.”







Abrams essentially told voters, “Worried about gas prices? Abort your child.”

Someone needs to explain to her that inflation hurts even those without children.

Twenty-one months of one-party rule in America has resulted in inflation levels not seen in over four decades, spiking crime rates throughout the nation and an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants crossing our open southern border. Democrats cannot discuss these issues because it was their foolish policies that created them.

Despite predictions that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade would hurt Republicans, a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Monday showed a big swing among independent women toward the GOP over the past month.

The monthly poll asked those who are “not a Democrat or a Republican” which party they “lean more to.”

In the September survey, 43 percent of independent women favored Democrats, 31 percent favored Republicans, and 26 percent didn’t know.

In the new poll, 35 percent chose Democrats while 46 percent favored Republicans. The portion of those who didn’t know fell to 19 percent.

Participants also were asked to name the most important issue facing the U.S. today. Twenty-six percent of likely voters said the economy; 18 percent, inflation; 8 percent, the state of democracy; 5 percent, immigration; and another 5 percent, abortion. The economy and inflation were the top issues for 44 percent of likely voters.

The nationwide phone poll of 792 registered voters was conducted Oct. 9-12 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for registered voters and 4.1 for likely voters.

In spite of these numbers, Democrats continue to see campaigning on abortion as a winning strategy — and they are dug in.

Republican strategist Matt Gorman joined a panel discussion on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last month and was attacked for telling the group that abortion “is not in the top four of issues.”

NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor told Gorman that when she’s out on the campaign trail, “Abortion comes up 90 percent of the time.”

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, chimed in to say, “I hope Matt keeps saying that everywhere he goes — that abortion really isn’t an issue here in this election. I think it is exactly what infuriates women when they hear that.”

McCaskill insisted that in her home state, incest victims are being forced to give birth and doctors are “having to make life and death decisions around whether they go to prison or whether they take care of their patient.”

“That is motivating voters, and it will in November,” she said.

WATCH: @mattsgorman tells the panel abortion “is not in the top four of issues.” @Yamiche and @clairecmc fiercely disagree.@Yamiche: “Abortion comes up 90% of the time” on the campaign trail.@clairecmc: It “infuriates women when they hear that.” pic.twitter.com/MR8jHQAnyz — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 11, 2022

Gorman, who should be commended for speaking up to a panel of liberals on abortion, is absolutely correct. And Democrats will be forced to face that fact when they wake up on Nov. 9.

In the meantime, they remain tethered to their fight for abortion rights.

Which raises the question: Have they simply lost touch with reality, or has it finally registered that they lose on every other issue voters are concerned about?

