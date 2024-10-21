Watch: Stadium Goes Wild When Trump Arrives for 'Sunday Night Football'

Patriotism erupted Sunday night as former President Donald Trump visited Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Trump watched the game from a luxury box as the Pittsburgh Steelers humbled the New York Jets 37-15 on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

Trump arrived during the first quarter and was met by supporters wearing Pittsburgh jerseys carrying a “Trump Nation” banner, according to The Associated Press.

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Acrisure Stadium to chants of U-S-A! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TaVUjTDuT9 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 21, 2024

After his arrival, Trump led fans in a massive “USA” chant, Fox News noted.

During the third quarter, a fan carrying a pro-Trump banner ran on the field, according to the AP.

Some fans noticed how little Trump — a major party’s presidential candidate and former president himself — was shown, especially compared with music star and Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, while others missed Trump’s appearance entirely.

I’m amazed NBC showed Trump at the game. It was very brief, but you know it killed NBC to have to acknowledge Trump’s presence. But if it was Taylor Swift, they would have dedicated a 3 minute segment to it. pic.twitter.com/9GzfrraZWm — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 21, 2024

Actual footage of the Steelers game tonight NBC won’t show you. pic.twitter.com/iK35jYAiDc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 21, 2024

Two former Steelers stars — wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell — have endorsed Trump.

“Thank you to the Steelers fans for the great reception tonight,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “November 5th will be the most important in the history of our Country! MAGA 2024!!!”

Trump also offered his opinion on an NFL rule change.

“I hated seeing what the NFL did with the kickoff return. Saw it tonight at the Steelers/Jets game. When you have something that works, don’t ‘tinker’ with it, you may end up with nothing!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The NFL implemented what it called a” dynamic kickoff” rule change this year in hopes of producing more kickoff returns and lessening injuries.

The football analysis and stadium appearance capped a whirlwind day of activity in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state. Earlier, Trump worked the drive-thru window at a Buck County McDonald’s to the delight of those who pulled up to the window.

“Love him or hate him, I just feel it’s really cool to see this moment in history,” Caitlin Hanlon, 33, a hairdresser,said, according to the New York Post.

“It’s a really cool moment, but I obviously support him,” she added.

“Mr. President, thank you for taking a bullet for us,” one supporter said as Trump handed her a McDonald’s meal.

“Wow, thank you, Mr. President,” her husband said. “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you.”

