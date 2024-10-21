Share
Watch: Stadium Goes Wild When Trump Arrives for 'Sunday Night Football'

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2024 at 7:26am
Patriotism erupted Sunday night as former President Donald Trump visited  Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Trump watched the game from a luxury box as the Pittsburgh Steelers humbled the New York Jets 37-15 on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

Trump arrived during the first quarter and was  met by supporters wearing Pittsburgh jerseys carrying a “Trump Nation” banner,  according to The Associated Press.

After his arrival, Trump led fans in a massive “USA” chant, Fox News noted.

During the third quarter, a fan carrying a pro-Trump banner ran on the field, according to the AP.

Some fans noticed how little Trump — a major party’s presidential candidate and former president himself — was shown, especially compared with music star and Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, while others missed Trump’s appearance entirely.

Two former Steelers stars — wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell — have endorsed Trump.

“Thank you to the Steelers fans for the great reception tonight,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “November 5th will be the most important in the history of our Country! MAGA 2024!!!”

Trump also offered his opinion on an NFL rule change.

“I hated seeing what the NFL did with the kickoff return. Saw it tonight at the Steelers/Jets game. When you have something that works, don’t ‘tinker’ with it, you may end up with nothing!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The NFL implemented what it called a” dynamic kickoff” rule change this year in hopes of producing more kickoff returns and lessening injuries.

The football analysis and stadium appearance capped a whirlwind day of activity in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state. Earlier, Trump worked the drive-thru window at a Buck County McDonald’s to the delight of those who pulled up to the window.

“Love him or hate him, I just feel it’s really cool to see this moment in history,” Caitlin Hanlon, 33, a hairdresser,said, according to the New York Post.

“It’s a really cool moment, but I obviously support him,” she added.

“Mr. President, thank you for taking a bullet for us,” one supporter said as Trump handed her a McDonald’s meal.

“Wow, thank you, Mr. President,” her husband said. “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
