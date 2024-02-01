Watch: State Senator Discovers Migrants in 'Hidden Room' Inside Atlanta Airport, Gets Forced Out When Trying to Record

Share
A Republican Georgia state senator caused a fuss at Atlanta’s airport Tuesday night as he sought to document illegal immigrants passing through the facility.

State Sen. Colton Moore, vice chairman of the Georgia Freedom Caucus, said he went to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after getting a tip from a whistleblower about the presence of illegal immigrants at the airport, according to the Daily Caller.

What he found was a room filled with illegal immigrants with what appeared to be a U.S. soldier guarding them.

“Migrants discovered in a ‘hidden room’ at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International airport, guarded by a U.S. service member. The footage was taken by Republican state Sen. Colton Moore who received a tip that migrants were flowing through the facility,” conservative commentator Colin Rugg posted on X.

The video shows a collection of what appears to be mostly men sitting in a room as other people come and go. Moore struck up a conversation with one man, who said he was a volunteer for Team Libertad, which helps make travel connections for illegal immigrants.

“We’re all getting them flights to where they need to be,” the man said.

“These are just recently documented travelers getting released from ICE getting to where they need to be,” the man said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“There’s people that, they get dropped off here from ICE detention with no help,” the man said.

Although Moore had been taking video through the conversation, things got heated when he asked to take a video and brought his phone up to get a better shot.

“Actually, you cannot get a video,” the man said as a voice from the room called out, “You’re not allowed.”

Moore said the uniformed man eventually took his phone away to prevent further filming.

“The room was absolutely packed with people from every continent on this planet,” Moore told the Daily Caller.

“When I took my phone and reached it up above the guy to get a better view of all the illegals in the room, that’s when chaos broke out. That’s when the U.S. Army guy took the phone,” he said.

“It was a scrimmage between he and I in order to get the phone back. And then he proceeded to tell me to get out of there and just made a real big scene out of it.”

A representative of the Georgia National Guard said it was “not aware of the incident in question or any such activity involving the Georgia National Guard at the airport.”

In a post on X, Moore called out President Joe Biden and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, telling them, “this is a total dereliction of your duty and breach of public trust onto Georgians. GA Borders are Breached. TREASON! 

“We are being invaded and the State and Federal Government are backing this human trafficking operation of unimaginable size at the Largest Airport in the World,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
