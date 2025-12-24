Watch: Stephen Miller Goes Scorched-Earth After '60 Minutes' Staff Caught Working to Protect Child Killers and Rapists

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded Tuesday to internal unrest at “60 Minutes,” after staffers objected to a decision to shelve a segment on deportations to El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

A leaked version of that segment was naturally sympathetic to crime, to no surprise of Miller.

Miller suggested Tuesday night that disgruntled CBS employees should bunk up with some of the CECOT inmates they seem to have such adoration for.

The internal fighting reportedly emerged this week after the segment was held from airing on TV earlier this week.

The decision reportedly triggered staffers, who believed the piece had been unfairly spiked by their boss.

Here’s the full 60 Minutes segment on CECOT that Bari Weiss and CBS censored.#BoycottCBS pic.twitter.com/lrZF4I7rOD — @Ima 🇺🇸💙🔬🔭 (@imatweet25) December 23, 2025

The White House pointed out that the segment failed to adequately address crimes committed by criminal aliens, including heinous acts of violence against women and children.

CNN reported staff members were threatening to quit because they were censored by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi argued in an internal memo that the public would see the move not to run PR for Tren de Aragua as corporate pressure rather than editorial judgment, Fox News reported.

According to Alfonsi and anonymous CBS sources cited by CNN, the segment had already been fact-checked and legally reviewed, and it was ready for prime time.

Weiss later explained that her role includes ensuring stories have proper context as CBS tries its hand at actual journalism under her leadership.

Miller declined to respond to questions sent by CBS about the segment in question.

Instead, he addressed the issue during an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime” that was guest-hosted by Charlie Hurt.

“They are trying to tell sob stories about Tren de Aragua gang members who drill holes in people’s hands, who rape and murder little girls,” Miller said of “60 Minutes.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Stephen Miller just went BERSERK on 60 Minutes for trying to defend vicious illegals we sent to El Salvador's CECOT "We are NOT gonna let little girls get r*ped and m*rdered! Every one of those 60 Minutes producers engaged in this revolt? FIRE THEM! CLEAN HOUSE,… pic.twitter.com/c25hRIze3M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025

He added, “This is the gang that kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered Jocelyn Nungaray. Remember her? That precious 12-year-old girl from Texas who was taken from her mom and went through horrors none of us can even imagine?”

He also floated an idea:

“And you have these “60 Minutes” producers who are living in comfort and security in their West End condos trying to make us feel sympathetic for these monsters? Have you seen the tattoos, the face tattoos, the body tattoos on these killers? Would one ’60 Minutes’ producer or writer agree to spend 30 minutes … I’ll make a deal. We will pick someone at random that we sent to CECOT, just a random lottery drawn, and they will spend one day overnight in your apartment. Who is taking that deal at ’60 Minutes?’ Nobody. Because they know that these are monsters who got exactly what they deserved.”

Miller is correct. No one at CBS is lining up to take that deal, because they know exactly who these people are and why they were deported.

They would never choose to share a home with a violent criminal who might rape or kill them.

But they are perfectly willing to insist that our wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers share neighborhoods with these people every day.

