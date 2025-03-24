Watch: Stephen A Smith Blasts His Own Leftist Staff While on Air - You Guys Are 'Full of It'

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

And that, apparently, includes loud, race-obsessed, ill-prepared clocks prominently featured on ESPN.

ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith — who, in total fairness, is actually right more than twice a day — created waves on his radio show when he actually made a wonderful point when he lashed out at his own staff for being “full of it.”

And what, exactly, were they full of? The Democrat Kool-Aid.

On Smith’s eponymous show, a clip where he discussed the current state of the Democrats has gone viral, and it’s easy to see why.

You can watch the whole segment below, but the relevant portion begins at about the 2:49 mark:







“I got a story to tell the Democratic Party. Are you ready for this?” Smith began (and it’s here that this writer would be remiss not to share the best description he’s ever heard of Smith: He’s a man who’s figured out how to speak in all caps), while discussing some horrific new polling about Democrats.

He continued: “Rather than telling us what we should vote against, maybe you should present us with options of what to vote for.”

And Smith was 100 percent correct, as odd as it is to type those words.

What, exactly, is the unifying message of Democrats right now? “Trump bad”? “Elon worse”?

Compare that to the messaging that Republicans are sending: We’re tough on crime, focused on the American economy and are finally fixing the country’s devastating illegal immigration problem.

It’s night and day.

“I mean, my God, are you OK, Michael, with me suggesting that?” Smith said, now turning to his own staff. “Are you OK with me suggesting that, Rashan, Gaylon, and all of the bunch of leftists that are under my umbrella?

“Trying to act like they’re independent when they’re FULL OF IT.

“I’m talking about my whole damn staff. I can say it with love and affection, because I don’t mind.

“I’m a centrist.

“I think my man Rashan is a centrist. The rest of these damn people working for me — I mean what left-wing party are you associated with?”

Smith, as he’s wont to do, then launched into a full-throated diatribe, slamming the Democrats for offering opposition and nothing else. He even said embattled Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer — of whom he’s not a fan — was correct in voting against a government shutdown (a move that has put Schumer directly in the crosshairs of the left).

“Didn’t you know that when a government shutdown takes place, whatever party supports the government shutdown is who gets blamed?” an incredulous Smith asked. “It don’t even matter how right you are!”

Now Smith, ever the “centrist,” spent a little time ripping into what he perceived to be genuine Trump criticisms (i.e. dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, the president’s tough stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, etc.), citing them as legitimate gripes from the Democrats.

(They’re not, but I digress.)

“What I’m saying is that, if you’re the Democrats, it ain’t gonna work for you,” Smith said. “You know why? Because you done messed up.

“And your objective should be recapturing a trust you once had from folks on the left.

“In order to do that, you’re gonna have to be aligned and unified and start preaching about what’s important to the American people, instead of what you think the American people should find important.”

Ding-ding-ding. Smith hit the nail on the head with that last point.

Somewhere along the line (right around the time a certain Mr. Obama took office), Democrats fully lost touch with the American people. They’ve become a part of coastal elites who want to tell Americans what they should care about.

“You must care about LGBT issues! You must care about Palestinians! You must care about socialism!”

No, we mustn’t, and anyone who has ever spent a second of their adult life outside of deep-blue states knows that those issues just don’t matter to most Americans.

Crime? Inflation? Protecting the sanctity of women’s sports? These are the things that Americans care about, and, not coincidentally, make up a big part of President Donald Trump’s winning presidential platform.

Funny, that.

And it’s even funnier that Stephen A. Smith, of all people, is the one trying to explain this to the far left, including his very own staff.

