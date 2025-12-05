Watch: Stephen A. Smith Gushes About 'Positively Brilliant' Trump Who Keeps Foiling Democrats at Every Turn

Say what you will about Stephen A. Smith, but at least the man concedes to reality when reality has a W.

On his Thursday podcast, Smith — the ESPN personality who many less-insane Democrats somehow think is an outsider chance for president in 2028, because their party isn’t nuts enough already — acknowledged the brilliant optics of President Donald Trump’s pardon of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas.

Cuellar and his wife had been charged with bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy under the Biden administration, and many felt that the motives were political; while Cuellar has a D after his name, he occasionally talks sense, particularly on the border. Thus, sidelining him was a leftist prerogative, once upon a time.

“For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them. One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe,’” Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.

“Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 10:29 AM EST 12/03/25 pic.twitter.com/aewT2YURWu — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 3, 2025

Cuellar, needless to say, was happy:

I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts. I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas. This pardon gives us a… pic.twitter.com/ajNvHq6rG0 — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) December 3, 2025

Democrats, oddly — aside from those in elective office, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — were not, because of course, to pardon you must be president, and to be pardoned by this president, you must be bad, at least in their eyes:

It almost seems like he’s not playing with a full deck with some of the people he’s pardoning. Something doesn’t seem right. pic.twitter.com/fTPRTKHdg2 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 4, 2025

Jeffries backing Trump’s pardon of a House Democrat indicted for bribery tells you everything you need to know about our political system. Both parties don’t want the gravy train to end. They want the bribery to continue so they can keep using our government to enrich themselves. pic.twitter.com/64NpiyOb3q — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 4, 2025

Trump’s bipartisan embrace of corrupt politicians is inspiring https://t.co/RjhrUz9gi3 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 4, 2025

Smith, how-EV-ah, called this what it was: genius.

“At some point in time, we just have to give the man credit. He’s shrewd as hell!” Smith said during his podcast Thursday.

“He really is. I mean, he is giving the Democratic Party lessons! Lessons! I mean, school is in session on how to manipulate minds and coax folks into thinking along the lines of his way of thinking.”

“You can’t sit up there and talk about how everything is partisan when the man sits up there and lets you off the hook and you on the opposite party,” he continued.

“Now granted, that same Representative Cuellar was the same guy that spoke out against the Biden administration when it came to immigration issues and our borders. So again, that falls in line with Trump, and we get that part. But he’s still a Democrat.”

This, Smith said, was a lesson for the Democratic Party:

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith says Trump “BRILLIANT” to pardon Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar🚨 “At some point in time, we just have to give the man credit. He’s shrewd as h*ll. He really is. I mean, he is giving the Democratic Party lessons! Lessons!” “You can’t sit up there and talk about… pic.twitter.com/Um30i8zTEG — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 4, 2025

“Get away from the far left. Move towards the center,” Smith said. “And Trump beat them to it. He beat them to it. That’s what he’s doing! That’s what he’s doing! It’s brilliant! Absolutely, positively brilliant politics! Nothing compares!”

While there’s more than a touch of sarcasm here, it’s not necessarily inaccurate. The fact that the most conservative, border-conscious Democrat was charged with a crime under the Biden administration doesn’t feel like a coincidence, likely because it wasn’t. Even if it was, the zeal and relish with which the prosecution was pursued definitely make it feel non-accidental.

And yet, aside from Jeffries saying that “I don’t know why the president decided to do this, [but] I think the outcome was exactly the right outcome,” the lack of Democratic welcome for Trump pardoning a Democrat is telling. Why? Not because they hate dirty money in politics; if that were the case, they would have chased Nancy Pelosi out of the District of Columbia eons ago. No, they don’t like the fact that Cuellar believes illegal immigration is illegal and American borders should be treated as such.

These are the common-sense things that got Donald Trump elected. Maybe it’s not too crazy to espy Stephen A. Smith making a run, after all.

