Watch: Stephen A. Smith Lights Up Democrats Going After Trump - 'You're Scared You Can't Beat Him'

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith is blasting the Democratic party for its political persecution of former President Donald Trump in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election.

In a clip posted to YouTube on Tuesday for his show, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith, decided he needed to address Trump’s criminal trial, which began on Monday.

Smith did not hold back in expressing his rage against liberals who support this crusade against Trump. In a clip posted to X by Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, Smith said, “To my liberal friends out there, all you’re doing is showing that you’re scared you can’t beat him on the issues and the merits.”

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith calls the “Get Trump” lawfare crowd a bunch of cowards: “All you’re doing is showing that you’re scared you can’t beat him on the issues…Everything you do shows me you can’t beat him.” pic.twitter.com/61TtwFwQni — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 16, 2024

What is Trump actually being charged with?

According to NBC News, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. If convicted, Trump could face a maximum of four years behind bars.

To note, one major allegation in the case against Trump claims he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 election.

As Smith said, if this attempt to jail Trump fails, this will actually help Trump is his claims of political persecution: “You will have given more fodder to that argument.”

In the entire 15-minute clip posted to YouTube, Smith also shed light on the hypocrisy of battering Trump for his alleged sexual escapades.

Smith mentioned names like former President Bill Clinton for his sex scandal involving White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President John F. Kennedy for his alleged affair with actress Marilyn Monroe.

Smith certainly had a point. Not only is there hypocrisy in going after Trump in this instance, but Democrats don’t have much to stand on otherwise.

“You’ve got an economy that the Democrats want to say is thriving. We’ve got an inflation issue that they say is not really an issue. You’re just miscalculating what’s really transpiring,” Smith said.

“Did it every occur to your that Iran dropping bombs or trying to drop bombs or send drones and missiles and all of this stuff to Israel could potentially be deemed as a bad look by the United States?”

Economics and foreign policy have been major issues for President Joe Biden.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price index has risen 3.5 percent since March 2023. Biden’s latest foreign policy fiasco involved Iran launching drones and missiles in an attack on Israel.

Smith continued sounding off, “We’ll have no peace when all you gotta do is figure out a way to beat [Trump] on the issues. But you haven’t been able to do it. What a damn shame. I was only joking when I said on ‘First Take’ this morning that I’m considering voting for a third party because that would throw away my vote. But I do mean it when I say this, if I did it, which I won’t, but if I did it, you deserve it. You can’t beat him. Everything you do shows me you can’t beat him. It’s a damn shame. It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing.”

Approach this clip of Smith with some reservation.

Although these remarks are commendable and he makes it clear he’s addressing liberals, this doesn’t have the tone of a conservative calling out the witch hunt taking place against Trump.

While Smith knows Trump’s criminal trial is political in nature, he sounds less like a conservative and more like a liberal angry with the tactics of the people he’s rooting for.

