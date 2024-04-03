Watch: Stephen A. Smith Lights Up Hillary Clinton Live on CNN, Slams Her for Telling Voters to 'Get Over' It and Vote Biden

“How did that work out for her in 2016?”

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith certainly holds nothing back whenever he speaks, this time slamming presidential wannabe Hillary Clinton for her snide remarks toward voters.

Clinton appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote the new Broadway musical “Suffs” — which she helped produce and is about the women’s suffrage movement.

While talking with the former first lady, Fallon couldn’t help but bring up the coming presidential election in November.

He asked if she had any words to voters who were upset that former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were the primary choices.

“Get over yourself.” ICYMI: Watch Hillary Clinton’s message to voters who are upset that Biden and Trump are the two choices for president. pic.twitter.com/4n1LxAgTxh — The Recount (@therecount) April 3, 2024

“Get over yourself,” she bluntly stated.

She then promoted Biden, snidely remarking that “one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies.”

While the response from the crowd was quite positive, that same response hasn’t been seen everywhere.

Smith sat down with CNN host Abby Phillip where he was asked his opinion on her statements.

“I don’t think that was a very wise statement on her part,” he replied. “How did that work out for her in 2016?”

“How did that work out for her in 2016?” — Stephen A. Smith slams Hillary Clinton for saying voters upset about a Trump-Biden rematch should “get over yourself” pic.twitter.com/qaQ8K9023h — The Recount (@therecount) April 3, 2024

He then recounted the many faults of Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign, such as failing to make appearances in Wisconsin and former FBI Director James B. Comey’s investigation into the former secretary of state.

“The last thing you need to do is to do anything to agitate a potential voter in this particular election,” he noted.

Phillip then asked about Clinton’s comment about Biden and Trump being vastly different, something Smith seemed to strongly agree with as he stated that he did not intend to vote for Trump.

“But at the end of the day, what I’m saying is that at some point in time you gotta take into account what the voter’s thinking about,” he said.

Smith stated that many voters don’t care about the numerous charges that are being leveled against Trump.

“Nobody wants to hear that from Hillary Rodham Clinton at this particular point in time because especially if you’re Joe Biden, what are you really, really worried about right now?” he continued. “You’re worried about folks coming to the polls. You’re worried about them showing to the polls to vote for you.”

He noted that the words from Clinton don’t encourage voters to come out to the polls, something the president desperately needs.

Smith manages to hit the nail on the head.

Telling people to suck it up and “get over yourself” will never pull voters into a politician’s base.

Hillary Clinton has continued to prove that she is a walking PR nightmare, completely lacking in charisma except to those brainwashed by the Democratic Party.

Smith understands this and deserves recognition for standing for his beliefs and pointing out the flaws of the party he appears to vote for.

