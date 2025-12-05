Watch: Stephen A. Smith Locks Horns With Whoopi as He Schools the Women of 'The View' on Why Democrats Are Losing

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith gave the ladies of “The View” and other Democrats a hard dose of reality when it comes to why they’re losing elections.

ABC’s daytime talk show morphed into less of a program for political and socially curious housewives and more of a humiliation ritual that conservatives laugh at when the panel members find themselves being reprimanded by a guest or giving an incredibly vapid take that’s sure to make headlines.

Fox News reported that Thursday’s episode with Smith was no different as the commentator, despite his career in sports, weighed in on our current political climate, as he is prone to do from time to time.

In one particular exchange, host Whoopi Goldberg took aim at him, telling Smith, “I know that you have very strong feelings about Democrats, but I do have this to say to you. It was important, I think, for Democrats to show that they stood with the LGBT community and they stood with black women and women in general because once you let us go, once you let women and poor people go, what do you have?”

“They did it the way they thought they could. It didn’t work for them, they got it,” Goldberg said, looking back on the 2024 election and Democratic failures to mount any credible opposition to President Donald Trump and the Republicans.

“Respectfully, I don’t like that,” Smith replied, but before he could get out his full response, the show cut to commercial.

Whoopi Goldberg: “It was important, I think, for Democrats to show that they stood with the LGBT community. That they stood with Black women and women in general. Because once you let us go. Once you let women and poor people go. What do you have?” Stephen A. Smith:… pic.twitter.com/5UC6tIMNt9 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 4, 2025

“The View” did return after break only for Smith to put Goldberg in her place for the delusions that have become a losing strategy for this party.

Stephen A. Smith holds a mirror up to the Democrat Party, exposing how their hatred of Trump over policy is costing them elections. Whoopi and the cast of The View did not like it one bit. Producers quickly cut to commercial and ended the segment. SMITH: “What I’m saying is,… pic.twitter.com/86VK0GickN — Overton (@overton_news) December 4, 2025



“What I’m saying is that during the campaign, were you doing what it takes to win? You had too many people going after him [Trump] for stuff that wasn’t going to stick. It wasn’t going to influence his voters,” Smith said.

“So, what I would say to you, Whoopi, and what I would say to anybody that doesn’t want J.D. Vance or Marco Rubio or somebody like that to succeed him, focus on what’s going to win.”

After adding that he knows issues like the LGBT agenda, immigration, and poverty are important to the left, he clarified, “The point is, I’m trying to win, to make sure that I’m in office and that you’re not.”

“The Democrats did not do that last time and that’s what happened,” he told the panel.

After being asked for some specifics about where the party message needed to change, Smith specified, “Affordability and safety.”

“And a willingness to cross the aisle and show that you’re willing to work with people to get stuff done so we don’t have this chaos just because we disagree.”

There you have it.

Democrats can hire as many strategists or public relations people as they like, or they can just listen to someone who makes a career out of figuring out why some people lose and why other people win.

Stop focusing on transing children, protecting criminals, and weird demonic “pride” nonsense.

These things don’t win elections. Speaking to the issues normal people care about — that’s going to make a difference.

Its doubtful any of the panel took his words with sincerity or that Democrats are going to have a change of heart.

They’ve dug their heels in — the platform supports crime, mutilation, and a general childishness in being defiant of Trump no matter what the issue.

The idiot class is their target demographic, and the results can’t be denied.

