Watch: Stephen A. Smith Torches OJ Simpson Live on Air After News of His Death - 'The Lord will Deal with Him'

A hard-hitting sports commentator is changing the focus from touchdowns to God’s judgment.

Stephen A. Smith reacted to the death of NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson on Thursday.

Smith expressed his belief that Simpson was falsely acquitted in his 1995 murder trial.

“Most people believe that he committed those murders,” Smith said of the case, speaking on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Stephen A. Smith on O.J. Simpson: “Most people believe that he committed those murders. I know that if I was on the jury, he would have been under the damn jail. I know that much. I believed he was guilty.” pic.twitter.com/gaJFk2JmET — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2024

“I know that if I was on the jury, he would have been under the damn jail. I know that much.”

“I believe he was guilty.”

In spite of Simpson’s hotly debated acquittal, Smith suggested that the former running back would be held accountable in the afterlife.

“The Lord will deal with him.”

Smith did clarify that his belief in Simpson’s guilt wasn’t a certainty, according to OutKick.

“I believe he was guilty, but I don’t know. I’m talking about based on the evidence that was placed before us during the trial overseen by Judge Lance Ito.

“This is what we saw on national television, and by most accounts, you found yourself believing he was guilty as hell.”

Simpson’s family revealed that he had died of cancer on Thursday, according to Fox News.

Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, as well as a friend of hers, Ron Goldman, in the 1996 trial, according to The Washington Post.

The former Buffalo Bills star did experience legal troubles after his shock acquittal — with judges and juries returning verdicts against him.

Simpson served nine years in the Nevada prison system on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, having been released in 2017.

The families of the two victims were awarded $33.5 million in a civil judgment against Simpson, according to Fox Business.

California attorney David Cook is continuing attempts to collect on the hefty judgment in the wake of Simpson’s death.

