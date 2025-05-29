Watch: Struggling Trump Voter Sees Right Through CNN's Trap and Refuses to Take the Bait

CNN tried to get a supporter of President Donald Trump to express his regret in voting for him on national television, but things did not go the outlet’s way.

Chief National Correspondent John King conducted a special report from Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he interviewed Gerard Babb, an assembly line worker for Mack Trucks.

According to King’s report, Mack stated over 350 layoffs are on the way, and with Babb being lower on the totem pole, that could mean he will soon be out of a job.

The Pennsylvania worker and father believes the president’s tariffs “played a part” in Mack’s decision to conduct layoffs.

Babb voted for Trump in the 2024 election, but despite what CNN wanted, he was not ready to state he regretted doing so.

“Donald Trump could have had a little bit more finesse instead of using a blanket policy over everything,” Babb told King.

“So four months in, how would you grade Trump?” King asked, hoping to lead Babb to giving the president an F.

“I would give Trump right now a B+,” Babb said, taking the middle ground.

“I want stuff to happen right now, but I understand that the gears of Washington move very slow,” he explained.

“It’s very stressful that I’m … going to be out of work in the near future because I want to provide for my wife and kids.” Babb added.

First and foremost, Babb deserves all the credit in the world for working hard to take care of his family. His demeanor and tone in this interview denote a level of sincerity most people in front of a camera for a national audience lack.

He also deserves credit for putting up with CNN and not caving to their “Orange Man Bad” narrative.

Sure, Babb did not say Trump was perfect, but he did not give CNN their viral moment either.

Trump’s tariffs are not just a part of a reckless agenda to get back at those countries the president feels haven’t treated the United States fairly as part of some odd revenge crusade.

The fruits of his efforts are showing.

John Deere recently announced a $20 billion dollar investment in the United States, with other companies like Apple, Johnson & Johnson, Nvidia and Softbank announcing their plans to invest in the country, too, according to a Newsweek report from March.

With that in mind, we cannot explain away the loss that Americans like Babb would feel with a layoff, but it’s not like CNN was actually worried about that here.

The liberal media outlet just wanted a Trump voter to say that he hated the president and his vote was the worst decision he ever made.

Better luck next time.

