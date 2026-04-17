Watch: Student Calmly Dismantles Two Abortion Supporters' Entire Argument with One Simple Question

The radicalization of hysterical-sounding young leftist women alone justifies the dismantling of the American education system.

Conversely, the rightward shift among Gen Z men offers hope for the future.

In a short video posted across social media, a backpack-wearing young man, surrounded by other backpack-wearing young men, calmly explained to two young female abortion supporters why their bodily autonomy argument cannot hold water.

“I’m against you guys telling women what to do with their bodies,” one young woman said.

“We can’t have a moral opinion?” one of the men asked.

“Not on my body,” the woman replied.

Then, a very calm and rational young man interjected.

“Wait, I just have a question for you,” he said. “So, the Holocaust. Was the Holocaust wrong?”

Warning: This video contains vulgar language and profanity that may be offensive to some viewers.

You proved his point pic.twitter.com/OvZ35z9CrC — Abolitionists Rising 🌳🪓 (@AbolitionRising) April 17, 2026

At that point, a second young woman grew animated and acted as if the young man had asked something unreasonable.

“The Holocaust was f***ing wrong, yeah, okay,” she replied.

“Yeah, exactly,” the young man said. “You’re condemning Nazis for killing Jews when you’re not a Nazi or a Jew. It’s something that doesn’t involve you. How can you have a moral opinion on something that doesn’t involve you and then tell me — ?”

The first young woman, now louder and more agitated, interrupted and threw the young man’s question back at him.

“How can you have a moral opinion on something that doesn’t involve you?” she shot back. “You are a man. So just f***ing keep your d*** in your pants until you’re married.”

The young man, to his credit, ignored the vulgar outburst.

“You just proved my point,” he replied.

“What is your point?” the first woman asked, hand on her hip in a dismissive posture.

“I’m saying that you can have a moral opinion on things that don’t directly involve you. You’re saying that the Holocaust is wrong; it’s because murder is wrong. Me saying that abortion is wrong is also saying that murder is wrong.”

The exchange was part of a street outreach from Abolitionists Rising. One of the men with the Christian anti-abortion group wore a shirt that read, “Stop Ignoring Child Sacrifice.”

In sum, one could scarcely imagine a clip that more thoroughly encapsulates the modern abortion debate.

On one side, we see hysterical and brainwashed young women ranting about bodily autonomy. On the other side, we see a young man calmly explaining why he has a right to insist that they not murder their babies.

Moreover, in tone and substance, the young man sounded like slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk. The apparent college setting accentuated the comparison.

If this clip is any indication, then Kirk left America’s young men in a very good place.

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