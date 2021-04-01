Education or indoctrination? A video clip from one Virginia high school class revealed which side of that dichotomy public school systems now fall into — and how one student successfully stood up against it.

In an exchange posted on YouTube purportedly between a high school student and his teacher at a Loudoun County public school in Ashburn, Virginia, the unidentified student clashed with his teacher when he failed to respond to the instructor’s pre-determined narrative about a photograph, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

The online exchange began when the teacher posted a photo on the screen of a white woman and a black woman posed back-to-back and pointedly asked the student what he saw.

“It’s just two people chillin’,” the student replied, and calmly repeated the same answer when pressed again.

“I don’t believe that you believe that,” the teacher told him.

As the exchange went on and the student continually failed to give the “right” answer — the teacher eventually admitted he was looking for the student to notice racial differences — the teacher accused the student of “being intentionally coy about what this is a picture of.”

Undeterred, the student kept with his answer that “it’s two people standing back-to-back in a picture.”

“Yeah, and that’s all you see?” the teacher asked, clearly trying to elicit a specific response. “Just two people?”

The student said he was “confused on what you would like me to speak on,” expertly applying the Socratic method to corner the teacher into revealing his real objective.

“I don’t think you are. I don’t know why you do this,” the teacher said, audibly frustrated.

“I’m not trying to call you out, but you … you act as if there’s nothing noticeable about this apart from the fact that they’re two people,” the teacher said.

“Well, I’m confused. Are you trying to get me to say that there are two different races in this picture?” the student finally asked directly.

“Yes, I am asking you to say that,” the teacher admitted.

“Well, at the end of the day, wouldn’t that just be feeding into the problem of looking at race instead of just acknowledging them as two normal people?” the sharp student posited.

“No, it’s not,” the teacher said.

“Because you can’t not look at — you can’t look at the people and not acknowledge that there are racial differences,” the teacher claimed.

Instructors certainly have set objectives for their lessons, but this teacher wasn’t trying to simply guide the student to reasonable conclusions. In fact, he rather seemed annoyed when his student didn’t spit back his critical race theory talking point.

The teacher wanted the student to only see the pair’s racial differences, an observation that used to rightly be considered racist.

If the teacher was trying to educate rather than indoctrinate, he would have taken the student’s lead and pivoted the lesson accordingly.

Instead, the teacher demonstrated how truly educating students is no longer the objective of these leftist-run public schools.

In standing up to this instructor against the prepackaged nonsensical CRT propaganda, the student demonstrated he had more common sense and better critical thinking skills than the adults in his school district.

After all, this is the same leftist-run, wealthy public school district that tried to cancel Dr. Seuss earlier this month.

Beth Barts, a Loudoun County School Board member who was previously censured for doxing other parents who pushed back against CRT, weighed in on the student-teacher exchange in a social media post the Daily Wire obtained.

“For the parents who emailed us about the slides from a high school class that they felt indicated LCPS is teaching Critical Race Theory and demanded we seek answers,” Barts reportedly posted on Facebook.

“The video (that has now made its way to social media) is an excerpt of a class discussion in a ‘Dual Enrollment College Level English course’ (note the college) in which students were exposed to different literacy theories as a way of critiquing different pieces of literature,” she contended.

“CRT was an example of a theory that can be applied to literary criticism. Other theories such as structuralism, deconstructionism, and feminism were also shared,” she wrote.

“LCPS is not teaching CRT nor has our staff been trained in CRT,” she concluded, despite just admitting that it was indeed part of the lesson some of the school’s students received as part of an outside curriculum.

Parents are concerned because this ideology that has been so swiftly and unquestioningly adopted by schools, businesses and government is so nefarious.

People are told to be less white as charging white supremacy becomes the default anytime something doesn’t go the left’s way.

It’s almost as if mass hysteria has settled over roughly half the country with the rhetoric becoming more troubling and hostile by the day.

Trying to eradicate racism by constantly filtering every observation and action through the lens of race does the exact opposite.

This teacher was trying to warp the young man’s mind with critical race theory, but the student fought back with reason and critical thinking.

While it’s troubling to hear a teacher try to indoctrinate a student in real-time, it’s equally as encouraging to know that there are students still capable of critical thinking — even at a public school in Loudoun County.

