A foundation supporting Navy SEALs thrilled onlookers at a private club in Newport Beach, California, earlier this month by performing stunning helicopter feats.

The Oct. 8 helicopter demonstration at the Newport Beach Country Club was performed during the SEAL Future Foundation’s annual gala, according to local station KABC. The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to taking care of Navy SEALs as they adapt to civilian life.

The stunning performance featured a helicopter flying close to the ground as flames shot up from below. Later, the helicopter circled around some trees as red and blue smoke poured out from its rear.

“By the end of the stunt, the golf course was blanketed in smoke,” KABC reported.

A low-flying helicopter stunt entertained guests at a fundraising event for former Navy SEALs at the Newport Beach Country Club in Southern California. Police warned area residents ahead of the event that they might notice increased noise and activity during the performance. https://t.co/ECJJbg0QiA — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2026

Prior to the performance, the police warned local residents not to freak out.

“Residents near Newport Beach Country Club may notice increased noise and activity during a private event from 5:45– 6:00 p.m.,” Newport Beach Police wrote on social media. “The event will include a helicopter flyover, fireworks, loud noises and theatrical smoke effects as part of a planned demonstration,” the warning continued.

“The demonstration is expected to last approximately 15 minutes,” the warning added. “These effects are part of a planned event and are not a cause for concern. We appreciate your understanding.”

The foundation was launched by Jonathan Wilson, a former Navy SEAL himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole New Dishon • Arbor (@nicole.dishon)

According to a profile on the SEAL Future Foundation’s website, when Wilson returned to civilian life as an investment banker, he struggled mightily.

“I just didn’t belong,” the self-written profile reads. “My family was as supportive throughout my transition as they were throughout the numerous deployments, but even at home, I was lost. I felt like an outsider, and, just like at work, I couldn’t articulate what was going on.”

Unsure of what to do, Wilson decided to reenlist.

“It was, of all places, during a funeral for one of my SEAL brothers that it became clear, my only option was reenlistment,” he explained in the profile. “So, after 9 months of civilian life, I was back in the teams. I was happy and content — until I wasn’t.”

Do you think society does enough for struggling veterans? Yes No Not sure It could be better Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes 0% (0 votes) No 74% (14 votes) Not sure 5% (1 vote) It could be better 21% (4 votes)

After two additional deployments, he thought about returning home, but was scared another transition back into civilian life would be no different. That’s when the idea of starting a foundation first occurred to him.

“Founding SFF marked my true transition,” Wilson wrote. “I found a purpose and a new way to serve my brothers, by creating an organization where support and community are at their fingertips in a world where this is difficult to find.”

“SFF has helped me recognize where I belong and focus on what’s important,” he added. “I am back in finance full time and, thanks to the services offered by SFF, I can communicate my needs and expectations with my employer.”

Two years ago, Wilson appeared in an interview with fellow former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan:

My next episode of the Shawn Ryan Show is with former Navy SEAL, Jonathan Wilson. It’s all about closing the gap with veteran suicide, mental health, and more. Please watch the FULL preview below. #shawnryanshow

#mentalhealth https://t.co/qfqxkCzGdL — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 21, 2024

In the interview, he called for society to do more to take care of struggling veterans.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.