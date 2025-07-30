Watch: Sulking Chuck Schumer in Denial on the Senate Floor After Booming GDP Report

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York remained in denial about America’s booming economy under President Donald Trump during a Wednesday floor speech, saying that the positive assessment of our nation’s future is a “mirage.”

A video of Schumer posted to the social media site X showed him saying that Wednesday’s GDP report is misleading and that, “if Donald Trump keeps up the chaos” things will only get worse.

“Some ominous numbers lurk under the hood. Business investment plunged in the second quarter by 3.1 percent,” the far-left Democrat began. “The fact that business investment plunged so starkly is very troubling. It shows that already, businesses are worried about growing their operations.

“Worried about hiring more workers. Worried about trading with their international partners, and worried, in general, about the future,” he continued. “And this number is another datapoint in a larger pattern: Donald Trump’s tariffs are weighing down the U.S. economy, spiking costs for small businesses and families alike.”

Schumer confronts GDP report: Labels strong numbers a “mirage.” “If Donald Trump keeps up the chaos, the dangers for the economy will continue to get worse.” The collapse they want so badly is always riiiight around the corner. pic.twitter.com/dxZWlD56eE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2025

“If Donald Trump keeps up the chaos, the dangers for the economy will continue to get worse,” Schumer concluded.

It’s almost as if Democrats are rooting for the U.S. to fail.

This is reminiscent of the egg-price fiasco when Trump began his second term. When the price of eggs finally fell, Democrats had to move on to another topic.

For every problem Trump fixes or takes charge of, there’s always another issue to complain about.

It’s natural for the minority party to be hesitant in doling out praise for the majority.

Yet many Americans are repelled by the current Democratic platform, because they refuse to offer a better alternative. Their leaders only know how to attack.

Under Joe Biden — and with Congressional Democrats holding some form of control of the legislature — we saw inflation explode, gas prices rise, grocery prices skyrocket, confidence plummet, and unprecedented political persecution.

For Schumer to say that business investments have “plunged” is an overstatement. It shows he’s grasping at straws.

Even the media had to concede that the GDP report was good news. Outlets like Politico, CNBC, CBS, The Hill, and Axios all posted positive headlines.

If Trump found a way to cure cancer, Democrats would complain about thousands of big pharma employees being laid off.

Considering how many liberal lawmakers are financially tied to pharmaceuticals, that scenario might not be far off.

Especially in the upside-down world of modern liberalism.

