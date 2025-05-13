Watch: Sunny Hostin 'Concerned' About the New Pope, Flips Days Later After Learning He Has 'Black Roots'

Thank you, Sunny Hostin.

(No, not for that, or that other thing, and definitely not for this.)

Conservatives and people with more than two brain cells everywhere should celebrate what Hostin has done over the span of a few scant days.

That’s because Hostin may have just perfectly illustrated the idiocy rotting away at the core of identity politics wielded by race hustlers everywhere. You literally couldn’t come up with a more textbook example.

Naturally, “The View” co-host did this unwittingly, but hey, Humpty Dumpty learned a brutal life lesson unintentionally, too.

On Friday, Hostin took to her interminably screechy show to discuss the new election of Pope Leo XIV.







“I’m a little concerned about this choice [of Leo] for the [LGBT] community,” Hostin said in an eye-rollingly predictable moment. “In 2012, he gave an address to bishops, and he lamented, ‘The popular culture fostered sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel.’ And that’s a quote.

“And then he cited the homosexual lifestyle and alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

(Leo’s right about all that, by the way.)

Without even delving into the absurdity of the pontiff being criticized for following the Word of God, the above statement is just dripping with sanctimonious self-righteousness.

But it’s not exactly a surprise on “The View.”

No, the reason the above criticism needs to be brought up is that, apparently, Hostin had an epiphany over the weekend.

She showed up on Monday’s episode of her show to celebrate Leo’s election, and the reason why is laughably shallow and asinine.







Hostin began by first bringing up President Donald Trump’s previous sharp criticisms of Haiti.

(Trump’s right about all that, by the way.)

“As it turns out, our new American pope has Haitian and black roots,” she said, as the clapping seals in the audience applauded. And make no mistake, Hostin was thrilled about this revelation, as you could practically count all her teeth as she was making this grand reveal.

“We actually have a black pope,” she continued. “It’s like chef’s kiss for me. So apparently, both of his maternal grandparents are described as black, Haitian, or [mixed race].”

Really?

The apparently tiny chasm between “concern” and “chef’s kiss” is possibly being a quarter black? That’s it?

I’m not sure what’s funnier: That being it, or the fact that Hostin doesn’t even seem remotely motion sick from her rapidly changing opinion of Pope Leo.

Even if Pope Leo were black, does that somehow change those accurate 2012 remarks about homsexuality? Of course, it doesn’t, but therein lies Hostin’s great favor.

Identity politics are a scourge, a farce, and a fool’s errand, and this example from Hostin is the perfect illustration why.

When your moral compass is a weathervane changing with the most superficial winds imaginable, you get mental gymnastics like this from Hostin. There’s nothing rooted in anything of substance here. I can promise you that if Pope Leo were to get swept up in some damning scandal, Hostin will conveniently note that he was probably only a quarter black, anyway — if not outright forget. It’s a laughably predictable joke.

Leo’s work as pontiff is unwritten, so it’s impossible to pass any sort of meaningful judgment on him, yet Hostin has done it twice in the span of a few days.

First, she took 13-year-old remarks and used them as a damning critique. Then, she took a possible quarter-black heritage as the overriding win.

If you can read those last two sentences, surely you can see the absurdity of them.

Hostin, a former federal prosecutor (really), apparently can’t see that absurdity.

And that might be the funniest thing of it all.

