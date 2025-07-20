Watch: Sunny Hostin Radically Changes Her Stance on Epstein List Just 1 Year Apart

Sunny Hostin is, by training, a lawyer. I guess “The View” pays better, but she’s been through both law school and the bar exam. Thus, she knows that her past statements can be used as evidence against her.

I mention this because she seems to have conveniently forgotten that her past statements are often televised — and people can record stuff off of television. Thus, when she decides to volte-face thoroughly on an issue — say, the release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list — we have the receipts.

She apparently doesn’t care — or has forgotten her training as an attorney entirely.

In 2024, for instance, Hostin thought that if there was any “client list” of Jeffrey Epstein, it probably oughtn’t be released, because it might implicate innocent people who had merely met with the financier, not engaged in sexual activity with the young women he trafficked.

“I was very concerned about some of the coverage that I’ve seen. People were dying for this information,” Hostin said in January 2024 when a set of Epstein files were unsealed, according to Fox News.

“There was some sort of list that everybody thought would come out, and who’s on the list? Only some of the documents have been released, about 900 of them. They’ve been unsealed. The documents have identified numerous Epstein associates and figures mentioned in proceedings of the 2015 defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell,” she added.

“What’s important for us to note is we shouldn’t be repeating names that are on the list, because just because your name has — not on the list but in the documents — just because your name is on the documents doesn’t mean that you have done anything criminally irresponsible or illegal or civilly irresponsible,” she continued, noting that “conspiracy theorists seem to not understand or enjoy facts.”

The president then was Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

The president now is Donald John Trump — who, sources close to the president say, decided against releasing a “client list” because it would implicate the innocent.

But, hey, as Hostin said in 2024, “conspiracy theorists seem to not understand or enjoy facts.” And now that it’s 2025, she’s all conspiracy theorist, baby.

“I do think that this is not going away because of the severity of what could be in these files and because of the severity of the crimes,” Hostin said on Tuesday’s edition of “The View.”

“Democrats are embracing the politics of the situation for a change. They’re actually taking it head-on.”

As for Trump saying that this was a nontroversy, here’s what she had to say: “So now he’s calling his supporters selfish, he’s trying to make this go away, yet in 2002, he told New York Magazine, ‘I have known Jeff for 15 years. He is a terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are on the younger side.’

“So he said that and then also what Pam Bondi didn’t release because it’s already been released. Trump’s name is on the passenger logs of Epstein’s aircraft at least seven times. That’s already been made public. I mean, of course, Trump is denying any and all allegations, but all of that information is out there.

“Why not just put it to rest and say, release the list?”

Because of the reasons she said in 2024. Duh:

Sunny Hostin on the Epstein list. pic.twitter.com/ackXdyyybi — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 15, 2025

Now we know why she quit lawyering, I guess: She can’t even remember the incriminating evidence she gave against her own current opinions.

Trump, by the way, had about as much contact with Epstein as anyone else in the West Palm Beach social scene did, at least before Epstein officially became a sex offender in 2008. Trump appears to have broken off contact with him before that — with the two reportedly having a falling-out over some issue or another around 2004 or so, Trump said in 2019.

Evidence has not surfaced in the interim to contradict that; given the fact that disproving that statement would be the holy grail of anti-Trump journalism, since Robert Mueller conceded there was no basis for claims of Trump-Russia collusion, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that contradictory evidence doesn’t exist.

Furthermore, after not caring about this for years under the auspices that this was just a work of tinfoil-hat fabulists, respectable liberals — many elected, even — are now demanding that evidence be produced forthwith, apparently without even considering that, while they were busy not paying attention, anything resembling a real client list or blackmailable information was probably destroyed or assiduously hidden by intelligence.

But now the “client list” has to be released because “Democrats are embracing the politics of the situation for a change,” and “this is not going away because of the severity of what could be in these files”? This went away because of people like you, Sunny. And if you don’t believe me, just listen to yourself. We have the clip, after all — and unlike the incriminating information Jeffrey Epstein may have left behind, it couldn’t get destroyed so easily.

