Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown threw some shade at Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s former career as an assistant high school football coach.

The remarks came Sunday at a Donald Trump rally attended by an estimated 3,000 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The Harris campaign has put Walz’ stint as an assistant high school football coach during the 1990s front and center, particularly during the Democratic National Convention in August.

The Mankato West High School football team won the state championship in 1999, while Walz was on the coaching staff, Fox News reported.

Brown — a seven-time Pro Bowler, who played wide receiver nine years for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 — was not impressed by Walz’s coaching career or his on-field talent.

“Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me,” Brown said.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys’ bathroom?” the former NFL star also asked the crowd. “That’s really insane, right?”

Antonio Brown at the Trump rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, hits “tampon Tim” and says, “he could never guard me” pic.twitter.com/MzpayeBWE8 — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) October 20, 2024

In 2023, Walz signed a Minnesota bill into law mandating tampons be provided free of charge in public schools “to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12,” including male students.

Politifact said the law does not mandate tampons be placed in all-male bathrooms, but requires they must be available to “all menstruating students” without specifying gender.

By not specifying female bathrooms, the law arguably promotes, and certainly allows, schools to stock tampons in male restrooms for students who identify as nonbinary.

Brown also endorsed Trump at the Latrobe rally saying the 45th president “knows success and he knows what it takes to make America great again.”

NFL Legend Antonio Brown has officially endorsed Trump, saying he relates with Trump overcoming adversity “Donald Trump… knows success, and he knows what it takes to make America great again and to be real.” The culture is fully on Trump’s side. We never had it this good… pic.twitter.com/6xkM3cURXm — George (@BehizyTweets) October 19, 2024

The former NFL player said one thing he appreciates about Trump is his ability to overcome all that’s been thrown at him.

“I have experienced low points and have to overcome adversity, just how I watched Donald Trump overcome adversity,” Brown said. “And he’s always ready for the fight.”

Brown then led a chant of “Fight, fight, fight,” as Trump did following the Butler assassination attempt in July.

During Trump’s speech later at the Latrobe rally, he called Brown and his former Steelers teammates Le’Veon Bell and Mike Wallace to the stage, who also voiced their support for the former president.

Trump attended a Steelers’ game Sunday night in Pittsburgh, where he received a warm and rowdy welcome from the fans.

