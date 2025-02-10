Share
A protester holds a flag during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.
A protester holds a flag during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday. (Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Watch: Super Bowl Halftime Performer Went Rogue for Leftist Activism During Show - Then Security Took Him Down

 By Randy DeSoto and    February 10, 2025 at 11:48am
A performer during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show unfurled a Sudanese-Palestinian flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

Security quickly chased down the man and dragged him off the field.

The NFL confirmed in a statement that the man was part of a 400-member cast in Lamar’s program, the Associated Press reported.

The man pulled out the flag near the end of the show while he was standing on top of a Buick Grand National GNX, a rare car for which Lamar named his latest album “GNX.”

The protester could seen being chased off the car by someone wearing a headset who appeared to be helping oversee the performance.

The man leaped from the stage the car was on then began running in circles on the football field holding up his flag.

Three security guards descended on him and carried him from the field.

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that “law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident,” according to the AP.

“The individual will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an emailed statement to the news outlet.

The NFL added that “the individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show” and that “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

The act “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal,” according to Roc Nation, the entertainment company that produced the halftime show.

President Donald Trump attended Sunday’s game, marking a first for a sitting commander-in-chief.

His administration helped negotiate a temporary ceasefire and hostage release in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Last week he called for the U.S. to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

There were many patriotic moments during the game.

Trump could be seen on the jumbotron saluting during the playing of the national anthem while a massive American flag was displayed on the field.

The stadium erupted in loud cheers.

Fox next cut to a live shot from West Point, New York, showing cadets saluting during the anthem.

USA Today reported that two former West Point football players were in the Super Bowl: Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth, class of 2018, and Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen, class of 2020.

