Watch: Suspected Antifa Agitators Sabotage Prayer Event, Attack Worshippers

Elizabeth Stauffer August 8, 2021 at 11:27am
An evangelical Christian group had gathered peacefully on Saturday afternoon at a downtown park near the Portland waterfront for a worship service, when dozens of armed antifa terrorists, carrying shields and dressed in black, showed up to put an end to it.

Journalist Andy Ngo posted video of the incident on Twitter. In the first video below, an antifa thug is shown trying to provoke the worshippers, who refused to engage.

One worshipper is heard asking, “What are you mad about?”

Another says, “We speak peace to you in Jesus’ name.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and footage that some viewers will find offensive.

The agitator moves toward this man, shouting unintelligibly, as the rest of the group closes in on the worshippers. An antifa member grabs the microphone to announce that “all cops are bastards in the name of Jesus. Amen.”

The mob starts toppling sound equipment, which they will eventually throw into the nearby Willamette River. Some of them sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray at the worshippers. A voice is heard yelling, “Where is your God now?”

Ngo notes that the police did not intervene. The Post Millennial reported that no arrests were made and reported that the Portland police department “had no interactions with either group.” The Post Millenial also reported it had reached out to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for comment.

In the following video, a woman attending the worship event describes what took place. “Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody, rotten eggs at everybody, black paint. They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there, from like 4-months-old to like 10. Yeah, they were ruthless.”

A pastor who asked antifa not to throw things at the children was maced.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski from Calgary, Canada, was to speak at the event. Pawlowski has been among Canadian ministers who have spoken out recently “against lockdown measures that targeted places of worship.”

When this event was announced last month on Twitter, Portland antifa member Melissa Lewis replied, “Welcome to Portland, you won’t like it here, pastor.”

 

 

This is where the “defund the police” movement has brought America.

We’re up against people who are so devoted to their evil cause, they believe they’re justified in physically assaulting and stealing from those who disagree with them. This is the group whom the left refuses to condemn.

This is what happens when there are no consequences for unlawful actions. This group of organized criminals indulges in heinous and illegal conduct with impunity.

Do you consider this domestic terrorism?

Behavior once considered radical has become mainstream. What used to shock us, is now met with a shrug.

How do all those suburban women who voted for “anyone but Trump” feel about the casual acceptance of everyday violence by Democratic lawmakers? Do they realize how far our once great nation has fallen in just six months?

A government that will not or cannot enforce its laws or one that applies the law selectively, will eventually fall.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, Australian National Review, HotAir, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics.
Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




