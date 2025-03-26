Watch: Suspected Tesla Vandal Pays Painful Price Two Separate Times

An alleged Tesla vandal was arrested Tuesday in Texas after allegedly using a mini-four-wheel vehicle to bash Teslas.

Video of one incident posted to X shows a large man rev up his itty-bitty four-wheeler and ram a Cybertruck full speed ahead.

The only notable impact was that the man bounced out of his seat.

This guy was arrested today after ramming his mini four-wheeler into a Cybertruck. Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to… pic.twitter.com/acludqm3tq — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 26, 2025

“Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to identify,” poster Sawyer Merrit noted.

Texarkana, Texas, police posted on Facebook that Demarqeyun Cox, 33, was arrested.

“The first report came from the Golden Palace restaurant on Summerhill Road, where surveillance footage from the car itself captured a guy on a mini four-wheeler intentionally ramming a parked Tesla at full speed,” the post said.

The spree did not stop there.

“While officers were searching for the suspect, another call came in reporting damage to a Tesla in the Lowe’s parking lot,” the post said.

The post said Officer Blake Lummus saw a familiar face riding a mini four-wheeler and stopped Cox.

This is just so pathetic it’s actually funny lol https://t.co/AfeQkCYEmz — Big Daddy Max (@MaxOptionsTrade) March 26, 2025

Cox first gave police a fake name but was “quickly identified and taken into custody,” the post said.

The post said a third report of a damaged Tesla was received after Cox had been detained.

“After Cox’s arrest, we got yet another report of Tesla damage — this time at Genesis Prime Care on College Drive.

“So far, Cox has only been charged with one count of felony Criminal Mischief and Failure to Identify,” the post said.

“However, officers are working now to figure out if Cox is responsible for the two later incidents. If they determine he is, additional charges may be filed,” the post said.

Cox is being held in the Bi-State Jail.

