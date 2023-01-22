Parler Share
Watch: SWAT Team Breaches Suspected Monterey Park Mass Shooter's Hiding Place

 By Bryan Chai  January 22, 2023 at 3:11pm
As America grapples with a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, it appears a major development has taken place with regards to a vehicle in question.

The shooting, which took place on Saturday night, saw 10 people killed, with another 10 people injured.

The tragedy occurred during a massive Lunar New Year celebration in the Los Angeles suburb.

According to multiple reports, the shooting took place shortly after 10:20 p.m., and occurred in the ballroom.

As NBC News correspondent Steve Patterson tweeted out, details did begin to emerge about the alleged shooter and other areas of interest:

“Right now, a white van is the target of a ‘barricaded suspect situation‘ in nearby Torrance, CA,” Patterson tweeted. The news correspondent also included images purporting to show the alleged suspect. Worth noting, the suspect appears to be a small, elderly Asian man.

“Still so many unanswered questions and a ways to go,” Patterson added.

One remaining unanswered question involves the white van that Patterson mentioned. While nothing may have been answered, it does appear that there has been a significant update to the van situation following a tense standoff.

Here’s reporter Kristy Hutchings sharing some on-the-scene footage of the van situation:

Here is another video being circulated on the internet showing the van situation:

CNN reporter Mike Valerio also took to Twitter to share a similar video as the one above, but also to note that, at least according to the video feed, there appears to be “a man in the driver’s seat, slumped over the steering wheel.”

As Valerio noted, it’s still not clear if the person in the Torrance truck is the actual shooting suspect, or may have critical information on the shooter.

