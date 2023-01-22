As America grapples with a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, it appears a major development has taken place with regards to a vehicle in question.

The shooting, which took place on Saturday night, saw 10 people killed, with another 10 people injured.

The tragedy occurred during a massive Lunar New Year celebration in the Los Angeles suburb.

According to multiple reports, the shooting took place shortly after 10:20 p.m., and occurred in the ballroom.

As NBC News correspondent Steve Patterson tweeted out, details did begin to emerge about the alleged shooter and other areas of interest:

Right now, a white van is the target of a “barricaded suspect situation” in nearby Torrance, CA. Authorities aren’t yet sure if the man pictured below is inside… or definitive on if he’s truly “their man.” Still so many unanswered questions and a ways to go. #MontereyPark pic.twitter.com/btSKMcQX4M — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) January 22, 2023

“Right now, a white van is the target of a ‘barricaded suspect situation‘ in nearby Torrance, CA,” Patterson tweeted. The news correspondent also included images purporting to show the alleged suspect. Worth noting, the suspect appears to be a small, elderly Asian man.

“Still so many unanswered questions and a ways to go,” Patterson added.

One remaining unanswered question involves the white van that Patterson mentioned. While nothing may have been answered, it does appear that there has been a significant update to the van situation following a tense standoff.

Here’s reporter Kristy Hutchings sharing some on-the-scene footage of the van situation:

I’m on scene in Torrance where there’s a standoff ongoing – gentle confirmation from the Torrance PD a that this is intact the Monterey Park shooting suspect pic.twitter.com/XHGM9fgXhB — Kristy Hutchings (she/her) (@krhutchings) January 22, 2023

The van is surrounded pic.twitter.com/rWqySATrTT — Kristy Hutchings (she/her) (@krhutchings) January 22, 2023

Here is another video being circulated on the internet showing the van situation:

Law enforcement in Torrance, CA, has entered a white van believed to contain the suspect involved in the Lunar New Year shooting in Monterey Park. pic.twitter.com/A9ZZHnkpxz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 22, 2023

CNN reporter Mike Valerio also took to Twitter to share a similar video as the one above, but also to note that, at least according to the video feed, there appears to be “a man in the driver’s seat, slumped over the steering wheel.”

The video feed later appears to show a man in the driver’s seat, slumped over the steering wheel. LA Sheriff Luna has not yet confirmed if the person in the Torrance vehicle is the Monterey Park shooting suspect. — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) January 22, 2023

As Valerio noted, it’s still not clear if the person in the Torrance truck is the actual shooting suspect, or may have critical information on the shooter.

