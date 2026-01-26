Watch: Sylvester Stallone's Brother Frank Comes Out Swinging Against Anti-ICE Agitators, Tim Walz, and Jacob Frey

Who knew that legendary actor Sylvester Stallone and his younger brother, Frank, possessed such profound and timeless wisdom?

In a clip posted Saturday to the social media platform X, Frank managed to distill all the problems with Minnesota’s ongoing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its agents into a two-minute video, which might remind readers of comments his famous older brother made 15 months ago.

The younger Stallone also identified two chief culprits: Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis.

“It’s very sad to see what’s going on in Minnesota right now,” Frank said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Minnesota and Wisconsin — that neck of the woods. And Minnesota used to be a beautiful city — St. Paul and Minneapolis. It’s just falling apart.”

Although the younger Stallone did not mention Minnesota’s gargantuan Somali fraud scandal, he might as well have.

He did, however, blame “the instigators, the governor, the mayor, instigating trouble, perpetuating it against law enforcement.”

Likewise, while Frank did not specifically mention the recent shooting deaths of anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti, he did echo the sentiments of all sane and law-abiding citizens when he said that “you shouldn’t be able to get 25 feet near a federal officer or the police in a situation like this.”

Moreover, if Walz, Frey, and other Minnesota officials do not restore order, they will force President Donald Trump’s hand.

“And if someone doesn’t get on it,” the younger Stallone added, “I think the president might have to do the Insurrection Act.”

Then, Frank characterized the protests as “the furthest thing from peaceful.”

Finally, after pointing out how easy it is to comply with the police, the younger Stallone endorsed ICE’s mission.

“If you’re here illegally, you’re here illegally,” he said. “I don’t care where you came from. I don’t care about your situation. Illegal is illegal.”

Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank Stallone says it may be time for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, blaming Democrats for everything unfolding in Minneapolis and accusing them of instigating chaos. He says the governor and the mayor are deliberately provoking… pic.twitter.com/sCHNghX7e6 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 25, 2026

Shortly after Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, Sylvester Stallone compared Trump to George Washington.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world,” the legendary actor said in Nov. 2024 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington.”

Trump might have to prove the elder Stallone prescient.

In 1794, Washington led federal troops into western Pennsylvania to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion. After all, even those who guided Americans through the Revolution against Great Britain and its obnoxious taxes knew that laws made in conformity with the Constitution and adopted by the people’s duly elected representatives must hold sway.

ICE has gone to Minnesota and elsewhere to enforce exactly those kinds of laws. Thus, Trump would do well to learn from the combined wisdom of both Washington and the Stallone brothers.

