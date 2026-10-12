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Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during an event at the Epstein Memorial Reading room on Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Watch: Talarico Said He Went to Urgent Care, Now Says He Went to His Doctor 200 Miles Away - What Do We Know?

 By V. Saxena  October 12, 2026 at 7:19am
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Although Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, a Democrat, finally returned to the campaign trail on Friday after multiple days of being missing in action, questions are still being raised about what exactly happened to him.

Part of the problem is the inconsistency in his story.

On Sept. 30, Talarico appeared virtually at a forum hosted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. He explained to the audience at the time that he’d had to cancel his in-person appearance after contracting the flu.

“I was starting to feel kind of under the weather a few days ago, and last night it got so bad that I went to the urgent care here in Dallas, and I was diagnosed with the flu,” he said.

Yet while speaking with Phil Prazan of NBC News on Sunday, two days after his sudden return to the spotlight, Talarico told a slightly different story.

During the interview, Prazan brought up Talarico’s diabetes diagnosis and asked him how bad his flu was in relation to that diagnosis.

“How bad was it, for somebody who wants to know?” Prazan inquired. “Is this just, like, in-bed rest, or did you ever have to go to a doctor or a hospital?”

In replying, Talarico seemed to fib.

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“I just went to my primary care physician, but it wasn’t anything worse than a nasty case of the flu, and so I was in bed and drinking lots of liquids,” he said.

Talarico’s defenders have pushed back on concerns about him fibbing by arguing that it’s possible he went to urgent care while still on the campaign trail and then saw his personal doctor upon his return home.

Others remain deeply doubtful of this narrative:

Further complicating matters is a shocking audio recording by conservative investigative journalist Nick Sortor of him obtaining confirmation that Talarico was just recently discharged from a mental hospital.

In the recording, which was published by Sortor on Sunday, a woman he identified as a receptionist for the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio, told him that Talarico “was just discharged this evening.”

However, the hospital has since published a post to the social media site X denying that Talarico “received treatment” at the facility.

Do you believe James Talarico is being honest about his illness?

“Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope,” the post to X reads.

Because of all these complications in the narrative, it seems like nobody currently knows what really happened to Talarico.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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