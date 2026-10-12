Watch: Talarico Said He Went to Urgent Care, Now Says He Went to His Doctor 200 Miles Away - What Do We Know?

Although Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, a Democrat, finally returned to the campaign trail on Friday after multiple days of being missing in action, questions are still being raised about what exactly happened to him.

Part of the problem is the inconsistency in his story.

On Sept. 30, Talarico appeared virtually at a forum hosted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. He explained to the audience at the time that he’d had to cancel his in-person appearance after contracting the flu.

“I was starting to feel kind of under the weather a few days ago, and last night it got so bad that I went to the urgent care here in Dallas, and I was diagnosed with the flu,” he said.

James Talarico 2 weeks ago: “I went to the urgent care here in Dallas.” Now he’s saying he only visited his primary care physician. What is Talarico hiding? https://t.co/eYvL9Ynprt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2026

Yet while speaking with Phil Prazan of NBC News on Sunday, two days after his sudden return to the spotlight, Talarico told a slightly different story.

During the interview, Prazan brought up Talarico’s diabetes diagnosis and asked him how bad his flu was in relation to that diagnosis.

“How bad was it, for somebody who wants to know?” Prazan inquired. “Is this just, like, in-bed rest, or did you ever have to go to a doctor or a hospital?”

In replying, Talarico seemed to fib.

“I just went to my primary care physician, but it wasn’t anything worse than a nasty case of the flu, and so I was in bed and drinking lots of liquids,” he said.

I spoke with Rep. James Talarico earlier today in Dallas. I ask him about: -getting the flu -the claim he was getting treatment for a stress-induced episode -a debate update More tonight at 5 and 10 pm. https://t.co/uqhaXHcmtv — Phil Prazan (@PhilPrazan) October 11, 2026

Talarico’s defenders have pushed back on concerns about him fibbing by arguing that it’s possible he went to urgent care while still on the campaign trail and then saw his personal doctor upon his return home.

Others remain deeply doubtful of this narrative:

@PhilPrazan Talarico is clearly lying. He is clearly nervous and sweating. — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) October 11, 2026

@PhilPrazan @earlyvotedata Did he provide any proof? Documentation from a doctor?

Not one photo from staff? — NolaMom 💜💛💜 (@pedsscrub) October 11, 2026

Further complicating matters is a shocking audio recording by conservative investigative journalist Nick Sortor of him obtaining confirmation that Talarico was just recently discharged from a mental hospital.

In the recording, which was published by Sortor on Sunday, a woman he identified as a receptionist for the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio, told him that Talarico “was just discharged this evening.”

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week The “flu” thing was a BIG FAT LIE Following reporting by @SaraGonzalesTX and @CarolineWren, a hospital employee told @RheinAmacher and I that Talarico had in fact been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio, which specializes in around-the-clock mental health treatment. While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS. The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful. And Talarico clearly can’t handle it. I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

However, the hospital has since published a post to the social media site X denying that Talarico “received treatment” at the facility.

Do you believe James Talarico is being honest about his illness? Yes, he is telling the truth No, I think he's lying Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he is telling the truth 2% (1 vote) No, I think he's lying 98% (58 votes)

“Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope,” the post to X reads.

Because of all these complications in the narrative, it seems like nobody currently knows what really happened to Talarico.

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