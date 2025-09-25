Watch: Tarlov Says She's Enjoying Gutfeld Rant, He Replies 'You Won't Be for Long,' Then Torches Her for 60 Seconds Straight on Leftist Violence

After yet another instance of left-wing violence “The Five” host Greg Gutfeld unleashed his fury on fellow host Jessica Tarlov and the “both sides” narrative.

Wednesday saw an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, leaving one dead and two others wounded. This is now becoming a pattern for the left, considering the Sept. 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and August shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Wednesday’s roundtable, Gutfeld and Tarlov — the token liberal on “The Five” — went after each other as the former was totally fed up with any mention of right-wing violence.

“You have to understand, since Kirk’s death, there is no both sides,” Gutfeld explained.

“Why did the DOJ take down the study that showed how much right-wing extremism there is?” Tarlov asked.

“What study was that, which one? The one in The Economist that was sponsored by a group run by a guy in antifa? That study?” He responded. “Jessica, I did the deep dive on that study. That study was offered by a project that was run by a guy who says he was in antifa.”

“Its real simple, you label someone a fascist, or a racist, or a Nazi, it makes you free to attack them, and that has been the ideology from the start.”

🚨 BREAKING: Greg Gutfeled NUKES FROM ORBIT Jessica Tarlov’s rant that political violence is “both sides.” HE JUST WENT OFF. “Your rationalization of BOTH SIDES…you come and you say, ‘This is a mentally ill loner.’ Well, who do you think does this stuff? It’s not Ben Affleck,… pic.twitter.com/U5ssL3gBnt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

Which is more prevalent in America? Right-wing violence Left-wing violence

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Right-wing violence: 1% (14 Votes) Left-wing violence: 99% (1073 Votes)

After a brief back-and-forth where the two talked over each other, Tarlov told him, “I’m enjoying this.”

“You won’t be for long.” he replied. “The left calls Trump a hate monger. They’ve called me a hate monger because I ridicule the left, I ridicule protesters, I ridicule academia, Hollywood, the news media. I make fun of ‘The View’ everyday. I make fun of the UN.

“Guess what? No one acts on the things that I say because my side doesn’t do that. We say people are stupid. We say people are wrong. But we don’t say they’re evil. That is your game.

“And then you come, and you say, ‘OK man, this is a mentally ill loner.’ Well who do you think does this stuff? It’s not Ben Affleck. It’s not Tom Brady. It’s not even Carrot Top. People who do this stuff are always that way. The question is who points them in that direction? Why pick ICE? Why pick Kirk? Why target TV stations that put bombs under Fox trucks? Why vandalize memorials? Why kill kids in Catholic schools?

“Two things can be true: A person can be mentally ill, and you can guide him to that place in his life. That is how brainwashing works.”

Tarlov could not get a word in as he proceeded to put her entire political outlook on blast.

Gutfeld’s position gives him firm ground to stand on here. He does not call for violence or label people evil subhumans. He’s usually cracking jokes and having a laugh at someone’s expense while also delivering real commentary.

Compare that to every left-wing pundit who cannot keep the word “fascist” out of their mouths.

Right-wing rhetoric does not inspire instances of right-wing violence.

Left-wing rhetoric does. The words are perfectly in line with the subsequent actions taken by these murderous lunatics.

The both sides narrative says less about our current political climate and more about the person supporting it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.