Taylor Swift seemingly does not take well to jokes at her expense.

The pop superstar was caught sulking and sipping her drink on Sunday at the Golden Globes as host Jo Koy made a joke about the never-ending publicity around Swift’s relationship with NFL Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” Koy asked.

“At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” ran the punchline.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy’s joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

The joke is a reference to Swift’s appearances at many of her boyfriend’s games, where the television cameras have repeatedly chosen to focus on her reaction rather than the game at hand.

Swift’s ice-cold reaction caused a stir on social media.

“We’ll see who gets the last laugh” pic.twitter.com/MyYXshQzhs — a nap plz (@808nobody) January 8, 2024

They say looks can kill and she might try… 🤭🫶🏻 — Deedee⸆⸉ (LAKings’ Version) (@deedeedott) January 8, 2024

He’s not wrong, though… — Dale Shafer II, CFP® (@DaleShafer) January 8, 2024

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Koy laughed off Swift’s reaction.

“Real quick — did you see Taylor’s reaction to your joke? asked reporter Denny Directo.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he responded. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Speaking to Time magazine last month after being named its Person of the Year for 2023, Swift discussed how the NFL cameras

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she explained.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she continued. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

