Watch: Taylor Swift Trips Going Down Stairs During Tokyo Concert, Says 'Life Flashed Before My Eyes'

It may not look like a life-threatening event on camera, but singer Taylor Swift said “my life flashed before my eyes” when she tripped over her long dress while walking down the steps of the “roof” of the set for her song “Folklore,” a cabin elevated above the main stage.

Had she actually lost her footing and fallen during Friday night’s concert, the height appeared to be dangerous enough to have caused injury, at least, had she not been attached to protective gear.

One of the 50,000 attendees of the Eras Tour concert at Japan’s Tokyo Dome captured the moment on video and shared it on social media.

A longer video shared by the New York Post showed Swift making the rest of the journey to the main stage without further trouble.

“My life flashed before my eyes,” Swift said onstage later, according to the outlet. “It’s all good, everything’s fine, everything’s great. I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall.”

According to other X users, however, Swift’s life was never actually in danger.

“I’m really glad that she wears that safety harness strap because if she didn’t have it and she lost her balance just a little more that could ended in a nasty fall,” one said.

However, other users disagreed as to whether Swift was actually protected by that equipment at the time of the incident, with one claiming that she had just taken it off and another saying that Swift said — apparently during the concert — that she had been “about to take it off” but hadn’t yet done so.

Obviously, one does not have to be a fan of Swift to be glad she didn’t seriously injure herself, although fans are likely to be the most relieved.

Topping that list, of course, is likely Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend. Both the Post and Page Six reported would be traveling from Japan to Las Vegas in time to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, despite some earlier doubt about whether she could make it to Nevada in time for the game.

A spokesperson from the Japanese Embassy in the U.S. told the Post, “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” alluding to the title of one of Swift’s albums.

According to Yahoo Sports, the San Francisco 49s are the betting favorite to win Sunday’s big game, but far more bets have been placed on the Chiefs, indicating that NFL fans — or at least, those of them who bet — are more confident in the defending champions than the Niners.

“So technically, San Francisco is the favorite, just maybe not in reality,” the outlet concluded.

